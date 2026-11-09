Zelenskiy speaks to Modi ahead of Ukraine-Russia talks

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KYIV, Nov 9, 2026 (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday spoke to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of trilateral talks with Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi.

The negotiators are expected to hold the first meetings in months on Tuesday and Wednesday, just as Russia is targeting Ukraine’s energy and logistics hard ahead of winter.

Kyiv said it would separately hold consultations with European and NATO representatives also present on site.

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“The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it,” Zelenskiy said on X after his call with Modi.

He also said that India was ready to mediate in establishing corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea, blocked by Russian attacks.

Modi’s office did not elaborate but said the PM conveyed India’s readiness to contribute “to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict”.