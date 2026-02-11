Youth-Led MindSpark Lions Club Launches on Long Island With $100K Commitment

- ADVERTISEMENT -



LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A new Lions Club chapter focused on youth empowerment and innovation officially launched on Long Island this week, drawing prominent Lions leaders, community members and young participants for its inaugural Charter Night.

The Long Island MindSpark Lions Club aims to redefine traditional service models by placing young people at the center of community impact — not only as volunteers, but as leaders, innovators and problem-solvers.

The charter event brought together Lions district officials, past international leaders, families and professionals from across the region, signaling broad institutional support for the new chapter.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“This is about building structured programs that allow young people to engage with real challenges facing communities today,” said club President Dr. Krishna Maddipatla. “We want to cultivate a generation that does not wait for change but creates it.”

Maddipatla also announced that the Maddipatla Foundation will donate $100,000 toward the club’s 2026 and 2027 initiatives and will match funds contributed by other members.

The evening featured ceremonial traditions and cultural performances, including the Pledge of Allegiance led by Past District Governor Fred Rieger and an invocation by District Chaplain Teri Resca. A Ganpati Vandana dance performance was presented by Ayra Potti, Shilpika Punna and Anaira Rachhariya, choreographed by Hamsini Jamboor.

Past District Governor Sue Piccolo conducted the charter ceremony, and District Governor Jeanne Mulry installed the club’s officers. The gavel and club bell were presented to Maddipatla, formally marking the club’s launch.

Keynote speaker Past International President Al Brandel emphasized the importance of investing in youth leadership. Dr. Nori, a Padma Bhushan awardee and distinguished guest, underscored the role of communities in empowering young people as active leaders rather than passive beneficiaries.

Youth voices were central to the evening, with several young attendees addressing the crowd to share perspectives on access to mentorship, innovation platforms and service opportunities.

The founding leadership team includes Secretary Kiran Parvathala, Vice President Sirisha Tunuguntla, Joint Secretary Bhagawan Nadimpalli, Treasurer Karthik Maniam, Joint Treasurer Supreet Arora and Extension Excellence and Guiding Lion Indu Gajwani.

According to organizers, the club’s mission will span hunger relief, community outreach, mentorship programs, hackathons and educational initiatives designed to bridge compassion with creativity.

The chapter is open to individuals of all backgrounds and seeks to build what organizers describe as an inclusive, future-ready model of service.

If the energy of its inaugural event is any indication, supporters say the Long Island MindSpark Lions Club represents more than a new civic organization — it signals the emergence of a youth-driven service movement on Long Island.