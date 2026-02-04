Young Indian American physicians and medical students hold summit in Cancun

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) held a successful Young Physicians Section (YPS) Educational Summit at the Oasis Pyramid in Cancun, Mexico.

The Conference was jointly organized by the Young Physicians Section (YPS) and the Medical Students, Residents, and Fellows Section (MSRF) under the leadership of YPS Chair Dr. Gautam Kamthan and MSRF President Dr. Priyanka Kolli.

Sixty young physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students, attending the meeting, which according to a press release from organizers was the “largest YPS gathering in AAPI’s history and a powerful reflection of the growing engagement of the next generation.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Attendees exchanged ideas and explored the evolving responsibilities of physicians of Indian origin in the United States.

The program featured sessions centered on career development, mentorship, physician wellness, advocacy, and the shifting landscape of healthcare.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) offerings, a Research Poster Symposium, and interactive workshops covering social media, healthcare law, and leadership strategies, were part of the program.

AAPI President Dr. Amit Chakrabarty praised the energy and vision of the participants, noting that the enthusiasm displayed in Cancun signals a bright future for the organization.

“If this is the caliber of talent rising within our ranks, AAPI’s future is not only secure—it is brilliant,” he said, adding, “These young professionals brought with them fresh ideas, bold questions, and a deep desire to shape the future of AAPI and the broader medical community.”

Dr. Hetal Gor, Chair, AAPI Board of Trustees said the Cancun summit stands as a testament to AAPI’s investment in its future leaders. “The passion, professionalism, and unity displayed by the attendees signal a new era of engagement—one defined by collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence,” Dr. Gor said.

Among the young leaders present was Dr. Soumya Neravetla, a cardiologist, AAPI national Treasurer, who is a past President of YPS, and the first-ever second-generation physician of Indian origin to be elected to the AAPI national office.

Dr. Neravetla thanked YPS or organizing the summit, and the AAPI leadership for its support. “I feel proud to stand before you today, as a national AAPI office bearer, working hand in hand with the YPS and AAPI leadership, to help our beloved organization reach greater heights.”

YPS was formed with the objective of promoting, upholding, and maintaining the highest standards of ethics in the practice of medicine and in medical education, the press release noted. The MSRF is a national organization that promotes the professional, political, and social goals of Indian American medical students and resident physicians today and in the future.

Dr. Chakrabarty invited all delegates to attend the next AAPI Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly to be held in Tampa, FL, in June 2026,” and announced there would be an AAPI YPS-MSRF Day for the first time in Florida.