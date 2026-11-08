“Yeh film kisi bhi Hollywood film se kam nahi hai”: Sunny Deol proud of ‘Ramayana: Part 1’

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Mumbai, November 7, 2026: Bollywood star Sunny Deol is extremely proud of his film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On Saturday, November 7, Sunny Deol took to Instagram and shared a video urging audiences to watch the film, saying it has been made exceptionally well and is no less than any Hollywood film.

“Main abhi-abhi apni Ramayana dekh kar aa raha hoon. Mujhe bahut-bahut achhi lagi. Aur main chahta hoon ki har Hindustani jaakar Ramayana dekhe. Kyunki yeh film kisi bhi Hollywood film se kam nahi hai, balki main kahoonga unse bhi better hai. Iske special effects toh iss tarah ke hain ki aapko pata hi nahi chalega ke aap us duniya mein nahi hain… Aapko us period mein le jaati hai (I have just watched my Ramayana, and I absolutely loved it. I want every Indian to go and watch Ramayana because this film is no less than any Hollywood film; in fact, I would say it is even better. The special effects are so remarkable that you won’t even realise you are not actually part of that world. The film transports you straight into that era), ” he said.

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He concluded the video with the chant, “Jai Shri Ram”.

Notably, Sunny Deol makes his debut as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana: Part 1, appearing in a high-impact post-credit scene that also features the same chant. Although his face is not revealed in the scene, his voice can be heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

“Aur har actor ne bahut achha kaam kiya hai. Isliye main aapse binti karta hoon… Binti nahi kar raha hoon, apna haq jama raha hoon, kyunki waqayi film bahut achhi hai. Jaake dekhiyega. Jai Shree Ram,” Sunny added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana’s abduction.

The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic was released worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026.