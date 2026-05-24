Yakub Mathew’s “Seeking the Infinite” conferred Creative Book of the Year Award at Canada Literature Festival

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Toronto: The Canada Literature Festival 2026 has recognized Indian-American author Yakub Mathew for his thought‑provoking book, Seeking the Infinite: MahaKumbh 2025 about faith, philosophy and the inner journey, bestowing it the prestigious Creative Book of the Year Award. The accolade was presented on May 14, 2026 during the festival held in Brampton, Ontario, highlighting the work’s profound contribution to contemporary global literature and spiritual discourse.

At its core, the award reflects Canada Literature Festival (CLF)’s broader mission of celebrating storytelling that transcends geographic and cultural boundaries. According to the festival’s narrative, “stories travel. They cross borders, languages, and generations, shaping how we see the world and each other.” This ethos is embodied in New York-based Mathew’s work, which merges personal experience with universal philosophical inquiry.

A Work Rooted in Spiritual Experience

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Seeking the Infinite draws inspiration from the Maha Kumbh Mela of 2025 held in Prayag (Allahabad)—an event widely regarded as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in human history. The book is not merely a travelogue, but rather a reflective chronicle combining narrative, photography, and philosophical insights. It “chronicles a once‑in‑a‑lifetime spiritual journey” and transforms that experience into a broader meditation on existence, consciousness, and faith.

The work stands out because of its interdisciplinary and interfaith approach. It includes contributions and reflections from diverse thinkers representing various traditions, creating a tapestry of voices that collectively explore humanity’s enduring questions. As described in the festival literature, the book moves beyond conventional categories, presenting itself as a “meditation on faith, humanity, and the eternal questions that define us.”

This approach aligns closely with the contemporary shift in global literature toward hybrid narratives that blend memoir, philosophy, and cultural observation.

Yakub Mathew’s journey to the Maha Kumbh in India was spontaneous yet transformative. As he explains, the journey led him and his companions to confront life’s most fundamental questions: “Who am I? What is the nature of consciousness? What is the purpose of existence?” These questions form the backbone of the narrative, transforming a travel experience into a universal exploration of meaning.

The CLF, organized by Indo-Canada Arts Council founded in 2014, recognized Mathew’s book not only for its artistic merit but also for its ability to foster dialogue across cultures. Seeking the Infinite resonates with global audiences because it addresses universal themes—identity, belonging, spirituality, and meaning—while situating them in a vividly experienced cultural context.

The Author Behind the Work

Yakub Mathew’s background adds another compelling dimension to the narrative. A global financial professional with decades of experience and now Managing Director of Wells Fargo Advisors, New York, Mathew describes himself as an “accidental author,” whose journey into writing was inspired by deeply personal experiences. His transition from finance to literature reflects a broader trend in which professionals from diverse fields bring new perspectives into creative writing.

His engagement with the Maha Kumbh—a once‑in‑144‑years event—served as the catalyst for the book. The experience, shared with a group of friends from different religious and cultural backgrounds, evolved into a collaborative exploration of spirituality. This collective dimension is central to the book’s identity and partly explains its recognition at an international forum such as CLF.

Significance of the Award

The Creative Book of the Year Award is an acknowledgment of both literary innovation and cultural impact. By honoring Mathew’s work, CLF highlights the growing importance of literature that bridges traditions and fosters mutual understanding. The recognition also reflects the increasing visibility of Indian diaspora voices in the global literary landscape.