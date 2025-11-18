Yakub Mathew’s debut chronicle on Maha Kumbh 2025, brings hundreds to IAAC Literary Festival in New York

- ADVERTISEMENT -



More than 600 people attended the launch of Yakub Mathew’s literary debut, Seeking the Infinite: Maha Kumbh 2025, hosted by the Indo-American Arts Council at its Literary Festival, held at the International House, New York City, on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The renowned Sadhguru, released the book by accepting a copy in front of an audience that packed Davis Hall at International House, a press release from IAAC said.

The launch was followed by an interesting and thought-provoking panel discussion moderated by branding consultant Suhel Seth.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The panel comprised of Harvard scholar Diana Eck, Rabbi Scott Matous, President and In-house Rabbi at All Faiths Seminary International and Executive Director at the MAKOR Center for Judaism in New York City, spiritual master Gurudev Sri Anish, and the Very Rev. Winnie Varghese, Dean of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Seeking the Infinite is described as “a living chronicle of spiritual encounters where faith traditions meet in humility and the sacred becomes a shared language.”

Through a tapestry of essays, dialogues, and reflections, the book takes readers from the riverside rituals of the Maha Kumbh to intimate rooftop conversations, encouraging a shift in perspective—from viewing the festival as mere spectacle to seeing it as a “crucible of human yearning—for meaning, belonging, and transcendence.”

Praising its inclusive and pluralist spirit, Diana Eck observed about the book that: “You invite them to share their own… it’s multi-vocal with lots of different voices… it brings together your own sense of the importance of attenuating the differences between religions to a real interfaith vision.”

The anthology features insights from over fifty renowned personalities, weaving together diverse perspectives. Its foreword is contributed by luminaries like Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Muzaffar Ali, and Anupam Kher.

Tharoor writes, “This coffee-table book is more than a collection of photographs; it is a window into the very essence—Mahima—of the Maha Kumbh. Here, each spread invites the reader to pause, to feel, and to remember that the search for the divine is both an inward journey and an outward celebration of our shared humanity.”

Under the guidance of Suhel Seth, the panel delved into the complex relationship between religion and spirituality. Seth’s provocative question— “If you were given a choice, would you want the person to be religious or spiritual? You can only choose one…”—sparked dynamic and thoughtful discussion.

Yakub Mathew, a financial leader at institutions such as HSBC, Citi Private Banking, and Wells Fargo Advisors, brings to his writing a wealth of cross-cultural experience. With advanced degrees from St. Stephen’s College, Madras University, and the Asian Institute of Management, Mathew is lauded for his “trust-based, empowering leadership style and commitment to values-driven service.” His venture into literature “is a reflection of his adaptability and dedication to purposeful, values-oriented leadership,” the press release said.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, concluded in February 2025 after 45 days of celebration. According to government estimates, more than 660 million devotees from myriad faiths converged at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip, underscoring the festival’s magnitude and spiritual significance.

Rooted in the ancient Rigveda and entwined with the mythic tale of Sagar Manthan—when drops of the nectar of immortality fell at Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—the Kumbh Mela rotates among these four locations in cycles of 4, 6, and 12 years. The rare Maha Kumbh, believed to occur once every 144 years, was commemorated in Prayagraj, marking a historic moment for millions.

Mathew shared thoughts of his visit to the Maha Kumbh, a lifelong dream. “Joined by my wife and seventeen dear friends from across the globe, the experience became a profound celebration of the completion of my 60th year and a spiritual journey that inspired deep reflection on life’s eternal questions.”