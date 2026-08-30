World’s First Cricket Hall of Fame Celebrates 45 Years, honors legends, unveils 2026 inductees

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Established in 1980 | First Induction Ceremony in 1981 | Hartford, Connecticut, USA

The Cricket Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate 45 years of honoring the legends, heroes, pioneers, administrators, and ambassadors who have made outstanding contributions to the game of cricket.

Established under the Sportsmen’s Club, the Cricket Hall of Fame became the first Cricket Hall of Fame in the world, with its inaugural induction ceremony held in 1981. Today, it continues its mission as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating cricket at every level.

45 YEARS OF LEGACY

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Since the first induction ceremony in 1981, the Cricket Hall of Fame has recognized:

323 Heroes

342 Awards and Counting

252 Inductees

73 International Inductees

11 Lifetime Achievement Awards

179 Other Inductees

70 Presidential Awards

The Hall’s highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizes existing Cricket Hall of Famers whose extraordinary contributions have left an enduring legacy in sport.

LEGENDS ENSHRINED IN THE CRICKET HALL OF FAME

AUSTRALIA

Sir Donald Bradman, Kerry Packer, Greg Chappell, Reginald Leslie.

ENGLAND

Sir Leonard Hutton, Freddie Trueman, Tony Greig, Brian Close.

INDIA

Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ajit Wadekar, Farouk Engineer, Chetan Chauhan, Syed Abid Ali.

PAKISTAN

Hanif Mohammad, Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas, Younis Khan, Mushtaq Mohammad, Moin Khan, Abdul Razzak.

WEST INDIES

Sir Garfield Sobers (LTA), Michael Holding (LTA), Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Alvin Kallicharran, Sir Clive Lloyd, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Courtney Walsh, Sir Richie Richardson, Joel Garner, Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Sir Hillary Beckles.

These legendary names represent generations of extraordinary cricket achievements and the global reach of the Cricket Hall of Fame.

HONORING THE HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT

Among the distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Michael Holding, Jatin Patel, Roy Reid, Muhammed Qureshi, Ivy Mahabir, Clarence Modeste, Denzil Powell, Lloyd Dixon, Tony Becca, and Roy Sweeney.

PRESERVING CRICKET’S HISTORY — INSPIRING ITS FUTURE

The Cricket Hall of Fame Museum brings cricket history to life through historic memorabilia, exhibits, stories, and the achievements of the individuals who have shaped the game. The mission of the Cricket Hall of Fame is to preserve cricket’s remarkable past, inspire future generations of cricketers, fans, leaders, and ambassadors of sport.

2026 Induction ceremony (annually first Saturday of every year since 1981)

45th Cricket Hall of Fame induction Ceremony

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Location: Marriott Hotel, 28 Day Hill Road, Windsor, CT – 06095

CLASS OF 2026

INDUCTEES

Mark Azeez, Kumar Balakrishnan, Ajith Bhaskar, Hemant Buch, Kinjal Buch, Leslie L. Clarke, Sr., Henry Forde, State Rep. Bobby Gibson, Patrick Hamilton, Howard Johnson, Rick Nugent, Jay Singh (CT), Steve Stephenson, Francis Trevor (Sierra Leone).

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dennis Heath

PRESIDENT AWARD

Rajeev Puthenveetil, Primrose Cricket club

CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION

Unia Clarke, Yvette Clarke

45 YEARS • FIRST IN THE WORLD • A LEGACY THAT LIVES ON

Cricket Hall of Fame Museum

3000 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120

Official Website: crickethof.org OR crickethofmuseum.org