World’s First Cricket Hall of Fame Celebrates 45 Years, honors legends, unveils 2026 inductees

Established in 1980 | First Induction Ceremony in 1981 | Hartford, Connecticut, USA
The Cricket Hall of Fame is proud to celebrate 45 years of honoring the legends, heroes, pioneers, administrators, and ambassadors who have made outstanding contributions to the game of cricket.
Established under the Sportsmen’s Club, the Cricket Hall of Fame became the first Cricket Hall of Fame in the world, with its inaugural induction ceremony held in 1981. Today, it continues its mission as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating cricket at every level.
45 YEARS OF LEGACY
Since the first induction ceremony in 1981, the Cricket Hall of Fame has recognized:
323 Heroes
342 Awards and Counting
252 Inductees
73 International Inductees
11 Lifetime Achievement Awards
179 Other Inductees
70 Presidential Awards
The Hall’s highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizes existing Cricket Hall of Famers whose extraordinary contributions have left an enduring legacy in sport.
LEGENDS ENSHRINED IN THE CRICKET HALL OF FAME
AUSTRALIA
Sir Donald Bradman, Kerry Packer, Greg Chappell, Reginald Leslie.
ENGLAND
Sir Leonard Hutton, Freddie Trueman, Tony Greig, Brian Close.
INDIA
Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ajit Wadekar, Farouk Engineer, Chetan Chauhan, Syed Abid Ali.
PAKISTAN
Hanif Mohammad, Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas, Younis Khan, Mushtaq Mohammad, Moin Khan, Abdul Razzak.
WEST INDIES
Sir Garfield Sobers (LTA), Michael Holding (LTA), Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Alvin Kallicharran, Sir Clive Lloyd, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Courtney Walsh, Sir Richie Richardson, Joel Garner, Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Sir Hillary Beckles.
These legendary names represent generations of extraordinary cricket achievements and the global reach of the Cricket Hall of Fame.
HONORING THE HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT
Among the distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Michael Holding, Jatin Patel, Roy Reid, Muhammed Qureshi, Ivy Mahabir, Clarence Modeste, Denzil Powell, Lloyd Dixon, Tony Becca, and Roy Sweeney.
PRESERVING CRICKET’S HISTORY — INSPIRING ITS FUTURE
The Cricket Hall of Fame Museum brings cricket history to life through historic memorabilia, exhibits, stories, and the achievements of the individuals who have shaped the game. The mission of the Cricket Hall of Fame is to preserve cricket’s remarkable past, inspire future generations of cricketers, fans, leaders, and ambassadors of sport.
2026 Induction ceremony (annually first Saturday of every year since 1981)
45th Cricket Hall of Fame induction Ceremony
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Location: Marriott Hotel, 28 Day Hill Road, Windsor, CT – 06095
CLASS OF 2026
INDUCTEES
Mark Azeez, Kumar Balakrishnan, Ajith Bhaskar, Hemant Buch, Kinjal Buch, Leslie L. Clarke, Sr., Henry Forde, State Rep. Bobby Gibson, Patrick Hamilton, Howard Johnson, Rick Nugent, Jay Singh (CT), Steve Stephenson, Francis Trevor (Sierra Leone).
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dennis Heath
PRESIDENT AWARD
Rajeev Puthenveetil, Primrose Cricket club
CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION
Unia Clarke, Yvette Clarke
45 YEARS • FIRST IN THE WORLD • A LEGACY THAT LIVES ON
Cricket Hall of Fame Museum
3000 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120
Official Website: crickethof.org OR crickethofmuseum.org