World Food Movement’s ‘No One Hungry’ Initiative Launched

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New York, 27 April 2026: The Consulate General of India in New York and the non-profit World Food Movement jointly organized -No One Hungry – an event to strengthen global food and nutrition security in the United States of America.

Built around the idea that food is an absolute fundamental right, and more than just about survival; it is also about education, health, and opportunity. Every meal served is an investment in the future of students and the nation, as they are the flagbearers of tomorrow.

This forum resolved that by igniting the collective spirit of compassion and service, along with human-centric technology and progress, the world can make sure that no one goes hungry.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Established in 2025 to alleviate hunger among students and communities in the country, WFM has served 30,000 meals of fresh, nutritious meals to community college students and food-insecure individuals across the United States, including in New Jersey, New York, California, Virginia, Washington, DC, and Massachusetts.

WFM is being led by Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa and Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, founders of The Akshaya Patra Foundation in India, which has served 5 billion cumulative meals since its inception.

India’s Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, was the special guest. Chanchalapathi Dasa, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of WFM, Sri Naveena Neerada Dasa, Executive Director, were also present. The event was attended by eminent business leaders, academic partners and beneficiaries from across the United States, the Consulate said.

Celebrated Michelin Star Chef, award-winning author and humanitarian Chef Vikas Khanna participated and spoke in support of the feeding mission.

Consul General Pradhan delivered the welcome address, followed by a speech by representatives of the partner colleges. Prominent leaders from the philanthropy and food security sectors shared their thoughts and ideas.

The keynote speech by Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa described WFM’s global vision. A few beneficiaries shared their positive experiences with the student feeding initiative.

Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa thanked the Consulate General of India in New York for organizing the event, and the business leaders, partners and students for participating. “We believe that when students are well-nourished and well-educated, they will grow into responsible individuals contributing towards their holistic development. This is the impact that fresh, nutritious meals can make. We aspire to serve 1 million cumulative meals by 2030, and we look forward to increased community engagement, which will enhance the efficiency of our program.”

CG Pradhan said, “I found the concept of World Food Movement very compelling and was happy to attend its launch event in 2025. When I heard the stories of impact by the local leaders from community colleges and other stakeholders, I decided that I would love to do anything to promote such a noble cause.”

He drew the link between the ancient Indian tradition of Annadaan (food donation), and spiritual leader Srila Prabhupada’s resolve that nobody within a ten-mile radius of his centers should go hungry.

He cited the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s example. It was founded in 2000 by Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa and Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, with a modest number of 1,500 students benefiting in 5 schools. Today, more than 2 million children in India are benefiting every day. “This is a great example of a public-private partnership, systematic compassion, and sustainable social innovation.”

Robert Kee, assistant director of Student Life program at College of Staten Island, thanked WFM for its partnership and leadership. “Your support is helping us close the critical gap in student services and move closer to a campus where no student has to choose between their education and their next meal.”

Representing the voices of beneficiary students, Student and Vice President of Student Government, College of Staten Island, Rhoda Wilson, spoke from personal experience. “I just want to say it has been amazing to have access to free hot meals that have been provided by the World Food Movement. Having food that is both deliciously filling and available at the location where I spend most of my time out of the week, while dealing with food insecurity, is such a great benefit. Rarely now do I have to worry about choosing between two necessities. Words are not enough to express my gratitude for your serious efforts to provide quality and quantity nutrition for our students.”

Sri Naveena Neerada Dasa also spoke about WFM’s positive impact and thanked the Indian Consulate and CG Pradhan for taking on the initiative.