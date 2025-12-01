World Book of Records, London Virtual Felicitation of Dr. Manu K. Vora

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Naperville, Illinois, November 30, 2025 – Recently, the World Book of Records, London, UK virtually felicitated Dr. Manu K. Vora with a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ for his extraordinary global contributions in the domains of Quality Management, Leadership Excellence, Professional Education, and Social Empowerment. Serving as the Founder and President of Blind Foundation for India, he and his team has raised over $7 million for the Free Chakshu Daan Project benefiting Two Million adults and children in India with free eyesight checkups. Additionally, he was recognized for his pioneering contribution to the Free Gyan Daan Project delivering Soft Skills Program benefiting over 1.2 Million students, faculty, and professionals in India for over 12 years for better employability, as well as being Member of the AICTE NEP 2020 Implementation Plan Committee. His global contributions are shining examples of excellence, dedication, humility, and service.

This award was presented to Dr. Vora in a Virtual Felicitation Ceremony by Shri Shakti Tiwari, Secretary, World Book of Records, London, UK. Dr. Rajasekhar David, Assistant Professor, IIM Ranchi served as a Co-Host.

On this auspicious occasion, Dr. Mamta Rani Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Association of Indian Universities, Ministry of Education, Government of India was the Chief Guest. Dr. Rakesh Kumar, IAS, Chief Advisor (Global Health), Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence, USA was the Guest of Honour.

There were nine Special Guests (Nav Ratnas) at the Ceremony including Dr. Vijay Batra, Ret. Associate Director (R&D), P&G, USA; Prof. Anil Kumar Agrawal, Emeritus Professor, Gati Shakti Viswavidyalaya, Vadodara; Dr. Sarika Shrivastava, Director, Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management, Varanasi; Mr. Jawahar Goradia, Owner, Goradia Services for NDT, Mumbai; Mr. Rajendu Baxi, Treasurer, Blind Foundation for India, USA; Dr. Nila Vora, Ret., Loyola University Medical Center, USA; Mr. Debashis Sarkar, Managing Partner, Proliferator Advisory and Consulting, Mumbai; Dr. Lakshmi Mohan, Pro-VC, ITM Skills University and Director, ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; and Dr. Sridhar Ramamoorti, Associate Professor of Accounting, University of Dayton, USA.

Dr. Vora dedicated his WBR honor to his parents, all his teachers (from KG to PG), 15 Million blind people in India, and all the Faculty across India for empowering their students to become responsible citizens of India.

He thanked Blind Foundation for India Board Members and donors as well as members of his own family for their great support.