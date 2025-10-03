Women’s organization Manavi celebrates 40th anniversary at fundraising gala in NJ

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New Jersey-based women’s organization Manavi, the oldest in the country founded with a mission to counter violence against women of South Asian descent, held its 40th annual fundraising gala at The Marigold in Somerset, NJ, September 18, 2025.

It was a sold-out gala attracting sponsors, donors, dignitaries and community members, in what Navneet Bhalla, executive director of Manavi, described as a “successful and memorable” event.

The Keynote Speaker was Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First.

Those honored at the gala were Lopa Banerjee, Dr. Judith Spitz, and Kiran Handa Gaudioso. The speakers dwelt on the initiatives undertaken by them to uplift communities. The story of a survivor of violence was shared at the event.

Bhalla thanked Manavi’s board, Advisory board, staff, volunteers and the gala committee “for all your hard work and dedication to Manavi.” She went on to say, “We would not be able to do this work without the support from our community. Your support makes a meaningful difference in the lives of many survivors.”

Founded in 1985, the organization says it uses “a survivor-centered approach” provides “culturally-specific and linguistically appropriate services” and that its staff and volunteers are bilingual, speaking more than 14 different South Asian languages.

The organization’s fundraiser is still going on and donations can be made by visiting Manavi.org.