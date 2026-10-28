With drones, DJs and a helipad, Ambani throws a party for Jio’s record IPO

By
 Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra
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Nita Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, non-executive director at Jio Platforms Ltd, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, non-executive director at Jio Platforms Ltd, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani attend a bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Limited during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Oct 28 (Reuters) – Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani – known for throwing lavish weddings for his children – is splashing out again by celebrating his Reliance conglomerate’s first initial public offering in two decades with a gala featuring drones and performances near a helipad.

After Ambani’s $3.2 billion Jio Platforms IPO, India’s largest ever, attracted record bids, its shares surged 21% on Wednesday, valuing the telecoms-to-digital company at $131.5 billion.

In Mumbai, the party began before the stock market listing.

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Social media posts show large-scale private gatherings held at the Reliance Corporate Park near Mumbai this week, which included dozens of food stalls serving Indian street food, dance performances and jam sessions blending devotional music with contemporary rhythms.

The events are a display of the grandeur that billionaire Ambani likes to bring to events like a public listing, which other companies in India often mark with more modest and private corporate gatherings after the mandatory ringing of a stock exchange bell.

National Stock Exchange of India CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, Chairman of Piramal Finance Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, non-executive director at Jio Platforms Ltd, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, non-executive director at Jio Platforms Ltd, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani attend a bell-ringing ceremony on the day of the listing of Jio Platforms Limited during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

“Given the Ambani family’s unique wedding celebrations, its IPO festivities are also expected to be out of the ordinary,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst in Mumbai.

The last Ambani family wedding in 2024 saw lavish ceremonies for his youngest son, which became a talking point at home and abroad for their opulence. Bollywood stars, politicians and Silicon Valley executives including Mark Zuckerberg attended months-long celebrations.

After the market debut on Wednesday, Reliance is holding a “grand event” where there will be DJ performances, a drone show and a jam session where popular Indian singers will perform – all next to a helipad, according to an internal invitation seen by Reuters.

This week, many employees posted on social media clips of hundreds of people dancing to live music. One clip showed women in red outfits dancing on a brightly lit stage and onlookers being showered with flower petals and confetti as they held up their phones to capture the moment.

“Diwali before Diwali … the whole campus is buzzing with festive spirit,” one employee, Shweta Mahendra, wrote on X, referring to the upcoming Hindu festival of lights.

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