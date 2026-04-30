Why beets are good for your heart and how to get more of them in your diet

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Beets, beets – are they good for your heart?

Research shows that eating a variety of fruits and vegetables daily can lower your likelihood of dying from chronic diseases. But beets could have an unusual ability to strengthen cardiovascular health. A growing number of studies suggest that beets may help lower blood pressure, increase blood flow and protect arteries. Some studies have found that drinking beet juice may also boost athletic performance by improving endurance.

That’s in large part because beets are naturally rich in nitrates, a compound that our bodies convert to nitric oxide, a potent vasodilator that relaxes and widens blood vessels. Beets are also high in fiber, vitamins and other plant compounds that reduce inflammation and promote metabolic health.

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If you can’t tolerate beets, not to worry. Other vegetables that are naturally rich in nitrates include radishes, rhubarb and leafy greens such as spinach, Swiss chard, butterleaf lettuce, basil and arugula. But most of the research on nitrate-rich vegetables and heart health has focused on beets.

One reason is the commercial availability of beetroot juice. Beet juice is widely available, and there’s a “placebo” version that has the nitrate content removed. This makes it easy for scientists to carry out double-blind studies on the health effects of beet juice because they can give participants real beet juice or the nitrate-free placebo version without them knowing which is which.

Companies have also started marketing beetroot powders, chews, capsules and concentrated beet juice “shots” that are both convenient and – for people who don’t like the taste of beets – potentially more palatable. In 2018, the International Olympic Committee endorsed beet juice as a sports food with good scientific evidence, which helped to drive the popularity of beet juice and beet supplements among runners, cyclists and other endurance athletes.

Here’s what you need to know about the health benefits of beets and other nitrate-rich vegetables, along with some simple ways to include more of them in your diet.

Surprising effects

Scientists have known for a couple decades that beets and other nitrate-rich vegetables are especially good for your heart.

In the 1980s and ’90s, large studies and clinical trials showed that diets rich in fruits and vegetables lowered blood pressure and helped prevent heart attacks and strokes. Some scientists speculated that this was due to the high concentration of antioxidants in fruits and vegetables. But this hypothesis quickly fizzled. In large clinical trials, researchers found that giving people large doses of antioxidant supplements not only failed to prevent heart attacks and strokes but in some cases actually led to earlier deaths.

Other scientists began to zero in on nitrates, in part because green leafy vegetables – which tend to be high in nitrates – were found to be most strongly associated with protection from heart disease. In a landmark trial published in the journal Hypertension, British scientists recruited healthy adults and had them drink 500 milliliters of beet juice. They also monitored their blood pressure for 24 hours (starting an hour before they drank the juice) and took frequent blood samples.

When we drink beet juice, bacteria in our mouths convert the nitrate it contains into nitrite, which is then turned into nitric oxide. The British scientists found that people had “substantial” reductions in blood pressure roughly three hours after drinking beet juice – and that the drop in their blood pressure was directly correlated with the levels of nitrite in their blood.

The participants’ systolic blood pressure levels (the top number in a blood pressure reading) fell by as much as 10.4 mm Hg, while diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) fell by up to 8 mm Hg.

The researchers found that drinking beet juice also prevented blood from clotting and protected the lining of blood vessels.

In 2024, a group of researchers reviewed 113 studies that looked at the impact of dietary nitrates on heart health. The vast majority of these studies involved giving people beet juice. In the remainder of studies, people were given things like beets, spinach, lettuce and beetroot supplements. The researchers concluded that nitrates in beets and other foods lower blood pressure, reduce arterial stiffness and improve vascular health.

Other studies found that drinking beet juice improved athletic performance in endurance athletes – mainly runners and cyclists – because it lowered their oxygen demand and enabled them to exercise for longer without getting exhausted.

Beet careful

There are some caveats, though.

Many food manufacturers add nitrates and nitrites to processed meats such as bacon, sausages, hot dogs and deli meats, where they act as preservatives. The problem is that studies have linked nitrates and nitrites in processed meat to increased cancer rates.

Studies suggest that nitrates and nitrites behave differently in your body depending on whether they come from meat or vegetables. The nitrates and nitrites added to meat can be converted into potentially carcinogenic compounds called nitrosamines. This conversion can occur both in the body and when meat is cooked at high temperatures.

But the vitamins and antioxidants that occur naturally in fruits and vegetables, such as vitamins C and E and various polyphenols, prevent this conversion from taking place. So, nitrates can be beneficial or potentially harmful, depending on how they’re consumed.

“If you consume nitrate from a plant, the antioxidants and polyphenols can encourage the pathway where nitrate is converted into nitrite and then nitric oxide,” said Oliver M. Shannon, an expert on dietary nitrates and a researcher and lecturer in human nutrition and aging at Newcastle University in Britain. “But when consumed in meat, you don’t have these antioxidants and polyphenols, and so instead of the end metabolic fate being nitric oxide, some of the nitrates and nitrites can be converted into nitrosamines.”

At the same time, not everyone gets the same benefits when eating beets and other nitrate-rich vegetables.

Studies have found that many people are “responders,” Shannon said. When they drink beet juice, they see a reduction in blood pressure. But there are also “nonresponders” who see little or no drop in blood pressure after consuming the same amount of beet juice.

It’s not entirely clear why. But some research suggests that nonresponders lack the bacteria in their mouths that can convert nitrate to nitrite. This could be a result of using antibacterial mouthwash that kills the nitrate-converting oral bacteria, Shannon said. But ultimately more research is needed.

Four beetroots a day may help keep the doctor away

If you take medication for high blood pressure or another chronic condition, talk to your doctor before consuming large quantities of beets and other nitrate-rich veggies or supplements to avoid any potentially concerning interactions.

For otherwise healthy adults, you generally have to consume the equivalent of four beetroots, a big bowl of green leafy salad or 500 ml of beet juice daily to see a beneficial impact on blood pressure and cardiovascular health, Shannon said. Another option is to buy concentrated beet juice “shots,” which typically come in small, 70 ml containers. These often have about the same amount of dietary nitrates that you would find in four beetroots or 500 ml of beet juice.

Beets, arugula and other vegetables that are naturally high in nitrates also work very well in many different meals and recipes. Here are some ideas for working them into your meals.

Crisp your beets: Everyone loves crispy potatoes. But have you had crispy beets? If not, try this recipe for Crispy Beets with Garlic, Scallions and Chiles. It has big and bold flavors, which combine heat (from chiles) with sweet (from the beets).

Mix it up: Beets have a naturally sweet flavor that works surprisingly well in curries. Try this recipe for Beet, Tomato and Coconut Curry. It’s chock full of beets, vegetables and fragrant spices.

Microwave your beets: One of the most popular ways to eat beets is to roast them. But cooking them in the microwave is a quick and very effective alternative. If you want an easy weeknight dinner that combines two nutritious and nitrate-rich veggies, try this recipe for Beet and Arugula Salad with Spiced Yogurt.

Sauté your leafy greens: Spinach, Swiss chard, collard greens and kale are some of the most nitrate-rich vegetables. One of the best ways to prepare them is to sauté them with a little olive oil, fresh garlic and red pepper flakes. Sautéed greens work great as a side dish with pizza, pasta and plenty of other foods. Try this simple Washington Post recipe for sautéed Swiss chard, and feel free to swap in any leafy green that you prefer.

Combine your greens with pasta: Arugula isn’t just for salads. It has a peppery bite and smooth texture that works well in pasta dishes. If you love pasta, be sure to try this lemony pasta recipe that transforms arugula, pistachios and parmesan into a tasty, pesto-like sauce.