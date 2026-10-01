Who Is Captain Smit Machchar?

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“Airline Captain, Lifelong Learner, Father, Helping Others Fly Higher”: he says on his Linkedin.com profile.

The Pilot of FlyDubai, praised the world over for his presence of mind and heroism after being stabbed by his co-pilot, described himself aptly on his Linkedin profile. He surely helped save the more than 170 passengers on that ill-fated but ultimately joyful ending to a nightmare scenario.

His Linkedin profile reveals a highly experienced pilot with close to 10,000 hours of flying under his belt.

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In his own words about his qualifications:

Direct Entry Captain – Flydubai | Former Line Training Captain – SpiceJet Ltd.

Flying Hours: 9,750 hrs | Aircraft Types: B737-800, B737 MAX 8/9

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Professional Profile

Airline Captain with over 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet, including extensive time as a Line Training Captain. Skilled in mentoring and assessing pilots, with a strong focus on safety, compliance, and operational excellence. Currently a Direct Entry Captain at Flydubai, seeking to contribute further to the training team.

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Core Competencies

• Line Training & Pilot Mentoring

• Crew Resource Management (CRM)

• Flight Standards & Compliance

• Leadership in High-Workload Environments

• B737 NG & MAX Operations

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Career Experience



Flydubai, Dubai – Captain, B737 Fleet (Jun 2022 – Present)

• Operating as Direct Entry Captain.

• Developed deep familiarity with Flydubai’s SOPs and operational culture.

SpiceJet Ltd., Mumbai – Senior Commander / Line Training Captain (Jun 2011 – Jun 2022)

• Over 9,500 hours flown, including 6,400+ as PIC.

• Served as Line Training Captain (Nov 2020 – Jun 2022).

• Conducted line training, checks, and mentoring for pilots.

• Ensured adherence to company SOPs and safety standards.

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Now Captain Machchhar will be able to add his newest experience fighting off a potential terrorist/hijacker, and saver of lives to his already distinguished bio.