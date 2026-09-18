Where all Does Ganesh Go in the US!

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Every year, Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, goes crazy with Ganesh Utsava celebrations. In Maharashtra, it is a high-energy, deeply emotional, 10-day cultural phenomenon.

While South Indian traditions are heavily rooted in temple-centric, scriptural Agama protocols, Maharashtrian celebrations are defined by an exuberant blend of intimate household hospitality and massive, roaring community street festivals in Pandals. While South Indian temples chant Sanskrit hymns, the anthem of Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra is “Sukhakarta Dukhaharta,” a Marathi Aarati composed by the 17th-century saint Samarth Ramdas.

The ultimate food is the Ukadiche Modak, a specific steamed dumpling made from rice flour dough, stuffed with fresh coconut and jaggery, and served piping hot with a dollop of pure ghee. In Pune, thousands of youths form organized neighborhood drumming troupes called Dhol Tasha pathaks.

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That is Ganesh in Mumbai and Pune.

But, Ganesh also comes to the US, invited in both the South Indian and the Maharashtrian styles. He visits almost all of the US, from New York and New Jersey on the East Coast, to Washington and California on the West Coast, blending nostalgic Mumbai style celebrations with American suburban and urban celebrations

The festival is in full swing during weekends, at community halls such as Napredak Hall in San Jose and in temples and commercial event spaces as in New Jersey. Much in Mumbai style, the highlight of the festival are U.S.-based Diaspora dhol-tasha troupes, trained locally or touring, Lezhim performances by Marathi school kids, and outdoor plaza processions. Community potlucks, cooking competitions, local Maharashtrian catering pop-ups, and commercial sweet shops with modaks feature along with classical sarod and tabla recitals, Marathi drama, fusion Bharatnatyam stutis, and rangoli contests.

Ganesh festival at Temples

Major temples across the US celebrate Ganesh festival with traditional rituals. Temple celebrations focus on scriptural strictures including Ashtadravya Ganapathi Homam, Sahasranama Archana and daily Abhishekam with milk, honey and sacred waters.

In New York, at the Maha Vallabh Ganpati Devsthanam, Flushing, the festival is a ten-day Utsavam with Abhishekam, children’s puja, and ratha yatra. The Broome Street Ganesh Temple in Manhattan celebrates Ganesh festival with daily darshan and aaratis.

In New Jersey, local regional temples, including the Sri Siddhi Vinayaka temple, attract large crowds of visitors.

Sri Ganesh Temple in Plano, Texas, hosts a 10-day Ganesh festival with Ashtadravya Ganapathi Homam, Maha Mela and cultural Nada Samarpanam.

Multi-day Ganesh Festivals are held at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Glen Burnie, MD, and the Greater Baltimore Hindu Jain Temple in Finksburg, MD. The celebrations include abhishekams and family oriented Maharashtrian heritage cultural activities.

The Bay Area Ganesh festival consists of grand sthapana, dhol-tasha, and community aaratis. South/North Bay temples including the Hindu Temple of Fremont and SV Temple of San Jose celebrate with homams and other rituals.

Community Celebrations of Ganesh festival

Regional Marathi Mandal Celebrations bring authentic Maharashtrian flavor. They include those by Seattle Maharashtra Mandal, Maharashtra Mandal Chicago, Austin Marathi Mandal, Philadelphia Marathi Mandal, and Bay Area Marathi Mandal. They mainly focus on traditional celebrations of Ganesh festival with sthapana, Marathi nataks, children’s shala performances, festive potlucks and community aaratis.

Other community led Ganesh festivals like America Ka Raja in New Jersey and Bay Area Utsav are held at commercial expo halls, civic plazas or outdoor pavilions, resembling the sarvajanik pandal atmosphere with Maharashtrian dhol-tasha troupes, modak stalls, and cultural pageantry.

These celebrations feature Towering 12-to-15-foot murtis, thematic backdrops like Ram Mandir sets, and high-profile Bollywood-folk artists like Kailash Kher, converting the puja into a pan-ethnic cultural festival. Other features include centralized food alleys with more than 100 vendors, massive volunteer networks, and structured parking controls.

Among community-organized outdoor celebrations, New Jersey holds one of the largest Ganesh celebrations. America ka Raja is held in New Jersey at India Square in Woodbridge, with massive pop-ups, drawing almost 100,000 visitors over the weeklong festival.

The Washington Ganesh Festival featuring the 15-foot Washington Raja, organized by Beats of Washington in Redmond/King County, WA, stands out as one of the largest, drawing 50,000 plus attendees over its multi-day run at venues like Marymoor Park.

Other cumulative or single-day civic festival includes Bay Area Ganesh Festival at San Ramon, Bishop Ranch, CA, which draws 20,000 plus attendees featuring mass dhol-tasha, a commercial bazaar, and multi-mayor presence.

The Ganesh Utsav of Seattle is usually held at the Redmond City Hall or a local cultural ground, drawing large community crowds. Celebrations include stage performances and prasadam.

The East Coast and the West Coast Difference

On the East Coast, the Ganesh festival celebrations are concentrated around commercial high-streets, dense transit hubs, and indoor-tent hybrids like the America Ka Raja in Woodbridge, NJ. The celebrations are loud, street-level nostalgic and chaotic, reminiscent of Mumbai Ganesh festivals, with bustling vendor rows, tight parking or public transit hustle, aggressive dhol beats. Marathi culture is mixed with Gujarati, North Indian, and general Diaspora urban commuters passing through commercial zones.

On the West Coast and Bay Area, the celebrations are suburban, mega Park or open air events, family-oriented, scenic, and civic, with orderly parking management, massive volunteer corps, and hyper-immersive set replicas like Ram Mandir setups.

The East Coast Ganeshotsav feels like a piece of Dadar-Lalbaug at a Jersey highway strip mall or a Lower Manhattan historic block – compact, punchy, gritty, and urban.

The West Coast Ganeshotsav is like a Silicon Valley-Pacific Northwest cultural mega-expo, with immaculate outdoor staging, scenic park backdrops, massive scale, and Silicon Valley-grade digital registration/volunteer coordination.

Ganesh in Southern States

Ganesh also comes to Texas and Florida, at Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and at Tampa, Orlando, and South Florida. Observances in the South are massive, temple-anchored, and increasingly community-hall driven. Florida celebrations are held in spacious air-conditioned community halls, indoor cultural pageantry, and humid outdoor arrival processions under pavilion tents.

Centers like the DFW Hindu Temple Society, Dallas-Fort Worth, and the Sri Ganesh Temple in Plano run multi-day celebrations, Homams, and community annadanam. In Austin, groups like Hari Hara Kshethram and Austin Dhol Rhythms host multi-day community vaibhavam and ticketed dhol-and-dance cultural nights. Suburban ethnic grocery stores in Lewisville, Dallas and Houston host pop-up sthapana or drum-circle aaratis.

In Florida, community groups like Maayboli Melawa Tampa Bay Inc., run large annual regional Ganesh Chaturthi cultural day-long festivals, renting regional colleges or civic spaces like Hillsborough Community College, complete with traditional drama, Maharashtrian prasad, kids’ shala acts, and group aarati.

Temples like the Sri Ayyappa Temple of Tampa and regional Hindu temples across Orlando, Miami, and Jacksonville host dedicated shodashopachara pujas on local panchang muhurats.

Ganesh festival in the Midwest

Chicago and the broader Midwest hold a warm, deeply community- and temple-anchored Ganeshotsav.

The Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago in Lemont, Sri Jagannath Society, and local cultural associations hold multi-day Vedic pujas, abhishekams, and community cultural gatherings. Suburban Diaspora clusters in Naperville, Schaumburg, Aurora, and Buffalo Grove hold unique celebratory activities.

The Chicago Andhra Association and regional Maharashtrian-Havyaka networks host interactive eco-friendly clay idol-making workshops. Community halls like Lake County, Buffalo Grove or Alcott Center events, organize group sthapana, cultural programs, and volunteer-driven aaratis.

Ganesh festival is also celebrated by the Indian community of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Minnesota. Columbus Ganesh Mandal runs one of the Midwest’s most established multi-day public community festivals featuring Atharvasheersha chanting, Gurukul children’s bhajans, chess and art competitions, cultural programs, and organized immersion processions.

Temples and Maharashtrian cultural association chapters around Troy and Farmington Hills in Detroit Metro and Troy, MI, host multi-day community sthapana, classical and folk dance recitals, and festive modak potlucks.

University Hindu student associations and regional Indian cultural societies in Indiana and Twin Cities, MN, host collective Ganesh Chaturthi pujas, campus hall satsangs, and family potlucks. Family friendly celebrations are held at cultural halls, regional landmark temples in Lemont, and large Indian grocery plazas.

Midwestern Ganeshotsav feels less like a commercial mega-spectacle and more like an extended family homecoming inside community auditoriums and temples—grounded, devotional, and hyper-organized by local cultural committees.

Ganesh, thus, is invited everywhere and he comes everywhere!!

Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!