What parents need to know about ‘Project Hail Mary,’ ‘Ready or Not 2’ and more

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Project Hail Mary (PG-13)

Age 12+

Crowd-pleasing sci-fi adaptation mixes peril and humor.

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This science-fiction adventure – based on the popular book by Andy Weir, who also wrote “The Martian” – follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) as he wakes up alone on a spacecraft and realizes he’s the only hope for a long-shot mission to save the world. Expect intense scenes of fear and danger, especially during a life-and-death sequence that leaves characters gravely injured (requiring AI medical intervention). Early in the film, Grace discovers his crewmates’ corpses and plans a funeral in space. Another character discusses the loneliness of being the sole survivor, and preferred methods of suicide and drug use are both mentioned. Mild language includes a few uses of “freaking,” “oh, my God” and “piss.” There’s a reference to two characters “hooking up” and a moment of flirting. Adults drink beer, wine and liquor at a pre-mission party, and Grace gets drunk from the vodka he finds on the ship. The film dwells on the importance of community and courage, as well as the value of the scientific method, problem-solving and critical thinking. (156 minutes)

Available in theaters.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (R)

Age 16+

Ultraviolent, profane sequel lacks the original’s humor.

The sequel to 2019’s “Ready or Not” focuses on Grace (Samara Weaving), a bride who becomes the target of a wealthy cabal of satanists who must ritualistically murder her to cement their power. Expect lots of gory violence as characters are suddenly killed or gravely injured via stabbing, bludgeoning, explosives and gunshots. There are also many scenes of hand-to-hand combat, including one in which a man repeatedly punches a woman in the face and kicks her while she’s down. Another character dies while trapped in an industrial washing machine; his corpse (with burned, bloated skin) is shown at length. Blood pools, spatters and flies – especially when characters suddenly explode because of supernatural reasons. Much of the most brutal violence is inflicted upon women and people of color. Several characters smoke and use alcohol to toast successes or dull physical pain. Strong language includes “f—,” “s—,” “b—-” and “a–hole,” plus insults related to sexuality and body parts (“twat,” “whore,” “slut”). (108 minutes)

Available in theaters.

The Pout-Pout Fish (PG)

Age 6+

Cute fish tale has a few unexpectedly intense moments.

This animated film adapts author Deborah Diesen and illustrator Dan Hanna’s popular 2008 picture book about the perpetually frowning, grumpy, reclusive Mr. Fish (voiced by Nick Offerman). Although it’s aimed at younger viewers, the movie has moments of notable peril, including the destruction of underwater habitats (two neighbors’ homes), predators chasing prey and our heroes getting lost while trying to help others. Other frightening scenes involve hypnosis and jellyfish stings. That said, the story emphasizes themes of teamwork, empathy and perseverance and highlights the importance of finding hope during difficult times. The central characters model kindness, cooperation and concern for community and family, though the younger ones occasionally act carelessly. (91 minutes)

Available in theaters.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (TV-14)

Age 13+

Follow-up to hidden-camera reality show is funny and sweet.

This comedy/reality show – and stand-alone follow-up to 2023’s “Jury Duty” – sees a fake company throw a fake retreat, all for the benefit of one person who isn’t in on the joke. Despite the prankish premise, the show doesn’t treat its participants cruelly or embarrass anyone. Instead, Anthony – the only person unaware – comes off as sweet and dignified. The tone is light, positive and absurd, with characters who are easy to adore. Peril is confined to a coordinated search for a missing co-worker, and sexuality includes a respectful (but unsuccessful) marriage proposal and a glimpse of a character’s butt. “Heck yeah!” is about as spicy as the audible language gets, with curses such as “f—” bleeped. Also expect jokes about drinking and drugs. (Eight episodes)

Available on Prime Video.

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