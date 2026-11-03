“We’ve got to know each other…I love him”: Ed Sheeran reflects on how his friendship with SRK led to ‘King’ collaboration

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Mumbai, November 3, 2026): Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran has shared a heartfelt note about his association with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, revealing how their friendship over the years led to an exciting musical collaboration for the actor’s upcoming film, ‘King’.

In an Instagram post, Sheeran reflected on his first meeting with SRK, recalling how the superstar had expressed his desire for the singer to create a song for his next movie and make it his Bollywood debut.

The singer revealed that their professional collaboration came together during his last visit to India. Ed had visited Shah Rukh’s residence to request a cameo from the actor for the music video of his song ‘Sapphire’, featuring Arijit Singh.

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It was during this meeting that SRK introduced him to music composer duo Sachin-Jigar.

“When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We’ve got to know each other over the years and i love him. Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night,” he wrote.

Recalling how things unfolded, Ed shared that he wrote and recorded his verse for ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ for King that very night. He also described the project as a coming together of his favourite people.

“I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now,” he added.

The song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ was unveiled on Monday, November 2, 2026, coinciding with SRK’s 61st birthday.

The song is jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been penned by Ed Sheeran, bringing together Indian and international musical talent.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics written by Kumaar.

The track offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s romantic relationship, as the two are seen enjoying romantic getaways, visiting cafes and spending quality time together on a beach.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, ‘King’ arrives in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.