“We will do it”: PM Modi completes 25 years of continuous service as head of government; BJP holds ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’

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New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed 25 years of continuous service as the head of a government, having taken the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. On the occasion, PM Modi gave the “We will do it” mantra as he affirmed his resolve for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Addressing the ‘Seva Jyoti’ program held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital, the Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging every person and incident that shaped his journey.

“I express my gratitude to all of you and to all my fellow countrymen. When I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001, I never imagined that this milestone would also come,” PM Modi said.

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Giving the mantra, he stated, “The enthusiasm and zeal needed to take India to new heights conveys just one message: we will do it, We Will Do It.”

“Viksit Bharat by 2047: we will do it; top 3 economy: we will do it; Atmanirbhar Bharat: we will do it; global manufacturing hub: we will do it; hosting the Olympics: we will do it; venturing into space: we will do it. This energy, this enthusiasm, this self-confidence is remarkable,” PM Modi stated.

PM Modi cited specific instances that contributed to his learning, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, which he said, “taught me to remain steadfast in reconstruction”; the Chandrayaan mission that taught him to “rise from failure”; and the COVID-19 pandemic, which “made me realise the importance of the nation’s collective consciousness.” He also acknowledged the media for inspiring him “to move forward amidst bitter-sweet experiences.”

Describing his resolve towards duty, PM Modi said that he will continue to perform every action with responsibility and devotion to the country.

“My right is to my action, so I consider action to be my duty. And I will continue to perform every action with full capacity and perform action continuously. Perform action; the work should not stop, the effort should not stop. Therefore, for me, action is not just responsibility; it is my devotion to the country. Action for the country, action for the countrymen. And the sentiment in this is – Ma phaleshu kadachana,” he said.

Wishes poured in for him from all across India. President Droupadi Murmu lauded his “steadfast commitment to the well-being of the people” and wished for his good health.

In an X post, President Murmu wrote, “This momentous milestone reflects a steadfast commitment to the well-being of the people and an enduring resolve to advance the progress of Bharat. The transformation witnessed across our country in recent years is visible in the lives of people. From expanding access to housing, healthcare, financial services, clean energy and basic amenities to strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure and opportunities, transformative initiatives have touched the lives of millions across the length and breadth of Bharat. The remarkable progress in reducing poverty and improving the quality of life of our people reflects the scale and depth of this transformation.”

“Bharat is moving ahead with confidence and renewed aspirations, while the world looks towards India with renewed respect and confidence. May the people of India continue to benefit from your guidance and resolve as the nation advances towards the realisation of the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the President added.

Wishing him on the occasion, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan posted on X, “Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas.”

“Across my visits to States and Union Territories, I have witnessed Bharat’s visible transformation through improved connectivity, digital advancement, expanding opportunities and inclusive development. The greatest achievement of your visionary leadership is liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty. It is a landmark historical achievement that human history can never forget,” the X post read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi’s 25-year journey as Chief Minister and Prime Minister marked a significant chapter in the history of Indian democracy.

He said the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ had been organized in every district across the country to commemorate PM Modi’s 25-year journey in public service.

Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha – Seva Jyoti Yatra’ in Gurugram, Shah said, “7 October marks a golden and epoch-making day in the history of Indian democracy. Today, an individual born into a family of very humble means, by virtue of his qualities and capabilities, and with the support of crores of people, has set a record of serving continuously for twenty-five years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister; that individual is our PM, Narendra Modi.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a program under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Ghaziabad, where he lauded PM Modi’s milestone, asserting that he has redefined politics from a tool to form governments into a mission for nation-building.

“Before 2014, the word ‘politics’ had lost its true meaning and essence. In these years, Modi ji has proved that politics is not merely a medium to form governments, but a medium for nation-building. There is perhaps no Prime Minister in the world who hasn’t taken a single day off in a year. In his 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Modi ji has not taken a single leave. We want to make India a developed nation by 2047… Under Modi ji’s leadership, India’s economy stands among the top five nations in the world,” Singh said.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also congratulated PM Modi, describing his journey as one marked by struggle, dedication and public service. He said PM Modi’s “penance, devotion, resolve” had made public service the purpose of his life and that public service became his path to national service.

Chief Ministers from the NDA ruled states also hailed PM Modi. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participated in the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ organised at the Riverfront in Ahmedabad under the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’, with the message ‘From Public Service to Service to the Nation’.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that there are over 2,50,000 startups in the country, high-speed rail networks, law and order improvements, and development in the technology and defence sectors.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis traced PM Modi’s administration over 25 years in office, highlighting that India’s economy has grown from the “Fragile Five” to the “top five.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across the country organised ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas’ and torch rallies as part of the nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

Prime Minister Modi also met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence.In a post on X, PM Modi recalled Advani’s decades of public service and contribution to the country’s progress. “Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s progress,” he said.

Congratulatory messages poured in from across the world. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay were among the world leaders who wished PM Modi on the occasion.