Washington Sikh community Supports 75 Forests In Amritsar For City’s 450th Anniversary

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The cost of planting one forest of 550 native trees is $1300 which includes 2 years of maintenance by EcoSikh in this drive.

The Washington-area Sikh community gathered at an EcoSikh Musical Evening Gala October 4, 2026, to mark the 450th anniversary of the founding of the city of Amritsar. The gathering supported EcoSikh’s plan to plant 75 forests of native Punjab trees in and around the historic city. Each forest will include approximately 550 native Punjab trees and total of 250,000 trees will be planted by EcoSikh in this campaign, the organization announced.

According to the EcoSikh officials, the forests will expand native tree cover, support biodiversity, provide shade and strengthen Amritsar’s ecological resilience.

Community leaders, families, environmental supporters and philanthropists attended the event, according to an October 6, press release. “EcoSikh plans to plant 450 forests in and around the Holy city,” said Rajwant Singh, President and founder of the organization.

Since 2022, EcoSikh has planted approximately 55,000 trees in Amritsar. This is the 8th annual event to support EcoSikh’s global environmental work, the press release said.

“The 450th anniversary of Amritsar gives us an opportunity to celebrate the city’s sacred history through meaningful environmental seva,” said Dr. Gunpreet Kaur, President of EcoSikh USA. “By supporting 75 forests of native Punjab trees, the Sikh community is helping create cleaner, healthier and more resilient spaces for people, wildlife and future generations.”

“Planting trees is an act of love, responsibility and hope,” said Dr. Rajwant Singh, Global President of EcoSikh. “Amritsar has been a center of Sikh spirituality and community for 450 years. This initiative allows us to honor that legacy by restoring the land and creating a living environmental legacy that can serve the city for centuries to come.”

The additional 41,250 trees represented by the 75-forest plan would bring the combined total of trees planted or committed through these efforts to more than 96,000. EcoSikh has planted over 40,000 at the historical site of Chali Khooh, Amritsar, just miles from Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple).

Founded by Sri Guru Ram Das Ji, the fourth Sikh Guru, Amritsar has long been a spiritual, cultural and community center for Sikhs worldwide. Its 450th anniversary offers an opportunity to honor the city’s history while investing in the environmental future that generations will inherit.

Manpreet Kaur Singh, Secretary of EcoSikh USA, said, “Through music, fellowship and seva, the gala connected the Washington Sikh diaspora with Punjab’s ecological future and highlighted environmental stewardship as an expression of Sikh values.”

Singer and Indian Idol participant Devenderpal Singh of Mumbai performed at the event.

EcoSikh was founded in 2009 and now has branches in USA, India, Canada, UK and Ireland.