Virginia Senate Resolution Honors Indian American Journalist Vishnudatta Jayaraman for Excellence in Journalism

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The Virginia State Senate passed a resolution March 13, 2026, commending Indian American journalist T. Vishnudatta Jayaraman, Ph.D., founder and editor-in-chief of South Asian Herald, honoring his “commitment to excellence in journalism and his service to the Commonwealth.”

The resolution, introduced by Virginia State Senator Kannan Srinivasan, was unanimously adopted by voice vote. It noted that Jayaraman has “greatly served communities in the Commonwealth and beyond” through his leadership of the news outlet. “Through both South Asian Herald and his other journalistic endeavors, Vishnudatta Jayaraman has amplified diverse voices, fostered informed dialogue, and brought greater attention to the South Asian community in the Commonwealth,” it added.

Jayaraman founded South Asian Herald in October 2024 with the mission of establishing a news outlet that would serve as an “authentic voice” of the Indian American and broader South Asian community in the United States. Throughout his journalism career, the resolution stated, Jayraman has “embodied the highest ideals of ethical journalism, earning recognition from the United States Congress and other entities.” Jayaraman was recently recognized in the Congressional Record.

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Welcoming Jayaraman to the Senate Gallery on March 9, Senator Srinivasan emphasized Jayaraman’s “dedication” to ethical journalism. “Through South Asian Herald Dr. Jayaraman provides free access to critical civic info, helping to amplify diverse voices and foster informed dialogue across our Commonwealth,” added Senator Srinivasan. “His work ensures the contribution of the South Asian community remains a central part of the Virginia story.”

Lt. Governor Ghazala Hashmi, Virginia’s first South Asian American and first Muslim woman to hold statewide office, and President of the Senate, expressed her gratitude to Jayaraman for his work. Describing South Asian Herald as “an important voice,” LG Hashmi emphasized, “We know how critically important independent media are especially during this time, and we thank you for all the work that you do to be a spokesperson and a voice for so many in our communities, especially here in Virginia.”

This marks the second time Jayaraman has been honored by the Virginia State Senate. In March 2024, then–State Senator and now U.S. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, first Indian American and South Asian to represent Virginia in Congress, introduced a resolution recognizing Jayaraman’s dedication to “foreign policy and journalism,” among other contributions. The resolution was also passed by all Senators through voice vote.

Prior to founding South Asian Herald, Jayaraman worked with News India Times, Hindustan Times, The Tribune, The Sunday Observer, and The Times of India. He also served as a Contributing Editor for the United Nations Yearbook.

Jayaraman, an accredited journalist, has been covering the White House, U.S. Congress, United Nations, World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, among other institutions. He is a member of the White House and United Nations Correspondents Association, National Press Club, and the South Asian Journalists Association.

A Ph.D. in International Administration and the United Nations from Presidency College, University of Madras, Jayaram also holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Madras and a Master’s degree in Diplomacy and International Relations from Seton Hall University, New Jersey.