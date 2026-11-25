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The portrayal of Bhagwan Shri Ram and other revered figures threatens to undermine decades of religious and cultural education within the Hindu diaspora. VHPA calls for the suspension of screenings, an independent expert examination, and a comprehensive review of the film’s certification.

November 23, 2026

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) expresses its strongest objection to the reported distortion and misrepresentation of the sacred Hindu epic Ramayana in the recently released film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The objectionable portrayal of Bhagwan Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshmana, and other revered figures has caused profound anguish and deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus in the United States and across the world.

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VHPA considers these distortions sufficiently serious to warrant immediate intervention by the Government of India and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Harm to the Hindu Diaspora

The Ramayana is one of the foundational texts of Hindu Dharma. For millennia, it has shaped the moral consciousness, spiritual life, and cultural traditions of Hindu society, guiding generations in matters of individual conduct, familial responsibility, social harmony, and righteous governance.

For Hindus worldwide, Bhagwan Shri Ram occupies a place of profound shraddha (reverential faith and devotion). He is worshipped as a divine embodiment of Dharma and revered as Maryada Purushottam, a supreme role model whose life exemplifies righteousness, integrity, self-restraint, sacrifice, compassion, and moral leadership. Mata Sita, Lakshmana, and other members of his family similarly embody virtues that Hindu parents aspire to instill in their children.

The consequences of distorting these sacred figures are particularly serious for the Hindu diaspora. Hindu children growing up outside Bharat have limited exposure to an environment in which Hindu traditions and civilizational values are an integral part of everyday life. Their understanding of Dharma and connection with their ancestral heritage depend substantially on the efforts of their families and Hindu community institutions.

For more than five decades, VHPA has been at the forefront of protecting, preserving, and promoting Hindu Dharma in the United States. Through its Bal Vihars, youth camps, religious observances, educational initiatives, and community programs, VHPA has worked to nurture Hindu identity, cultivate shraddha, and transmit the teachings and values of Hindu Dharma to successive generations of Hindu Americans.

An internationally marketed film of this magnitude, drawing its credibility from the sacred Ramayana, threatens to undermine these painstaking efforts. Its sophisticated presentation and commercial reach lend it an appearance of authenticity that younger audiences may lack the knowledge or resources to question.

For non-Hindu audiences, such a production may constitute their first substantive exposure to the Ramayana. Distorted portrayals of its sacred figures and ethical teachings risk creating and reinforcing misconceptions about Hindu Dharma in the wider society in which Hindu Americans live, study, and work.

The harm is therefore threefold: religious, through the injury to deeply held sentiments; educational, through the potential transmission of distorted understandings of sacred traditions; and societal, through the potential misrepresentation of Hindu Dharma before global audiences.

As a leading institution dedicated to the protection and preservation of Hindu Dharma in the United States, VHPA considers it its institutional and moral responsibility to challenge such misrepresentations and seek appropriate remedial action.

Specific Grounds for VHPA’s Objection

While VHPA recognizes artistic freedom and the diversity of Ramayana traditions, creative latitude cannot justify the denigration of revered figures or the distortion of the fundamental moral and philosophical teachings of a sacred itihasa. Filmmakers cannot commercially capitalize on the shraddha of millions of Hindus while disregarding the sacred traditions that inspire that devotion.

The following reported instances illustrate the nature and gravity of VHPA’s objections.

Diminution of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram

The reported portrayal of Shri Ram losing his composure and addressing Bhagwan Parashurama disrespectfully is inconsistent with the dignity and restraint central to his character. The corresponding encounter in the Bala Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana portrays Shri Ram responding firmly to Parashurama’s challenge while maintaining due regard for his status.

Similarly, the reported depiction of Shri Ram and Lakshmana retreating from adversaries during encounters involving Tataka, Khara, and Dushana diminishes their traditional characterization as courageous and accomplished warriors.

These portrayals undermine the very qualities for which Bhagwan Shri Ram is worshipped and revered.

Glorification and Moral Rehabilitation of Ravana

Among the most objectionable reported departures from the Ramayana is the apparent rehabilitation of Ravana’s moral character through unsupported narrative additions and selective presentation of his accomplishments.

Ravana as a champion of the oppressed: The film reportedly portrays Ravana as a benevolent ruler, a benefactor of disadvantaged communities, and a protector of women’s dignity. Scenes depicting him providing golden houses to the poor and defending women against mistreatment require credible scriptural substantiation.

The film reportedly portrays Ravana as a benevolent ruler, a benefactor of disadvantaged communities, and a protector of women’s dignity. Scenes depicting him providing golden houses to the poor and defending women against mistreatment require credible scriptural substantiation. Unsupported attribution of the Ashwamedha Yajna: The reported depiction of Ravana performing the Ashwamedha Yajna, without an identifiable basis in the Valmiki Ramayana, risks conferring upon him an unsupported aura of exemplary Vedic kingship.

The reported depiction of Ravana performing the Ashwamedha Yajna, without an identifiable basis in the Valmiki Ramayana, risks conferring upon him an unsupported aura of exemplary Vedic kingship. Decontextualization of Ravana’s devotion to Bhagwan Shiva: Traditional accounts of Ravana’s encounter with Bhagwan Shiva at Mount Kailash convey an important spiritual lesson in arrogance, divine correction, humility, and surrender. Presenting Ravana performing to the Shiva Tandava Stotram without this context risks transforming a spiritually instructive episode into an unqualified celebration of his personality.

Hindu tradition has never denied Ravana’s extraordinary scholarship, devotion to Bhagwan Shiva, or formidable capabilities. Indeed, these attributes make his downfall all the more instructive. His character illustrates a fundamental teaching of the Ramayana: knowledge, religious devotion, material prosperity, and political power cannot compensate for the abandonment of Dharma.

Attributing additional moral virtues to Ravana while minimizing his grave transgressions subverts this essential teaching.

Reduction of Shri Ram’s Dharmic Mission to Personal Vengeance

Shri Ram’s commitment to protecting society and upholding Dharma is established long before the abduction of Mata Sita, as exemplified by his protection of Maharishi Vishwamitra’s yajna and his confrontation with those persecuting sages.

The reported reduction of this larger dharmic mission to a personal struggle motivated primarily by revenge reduces Maryada Purushottam to a conventional cinematic protagonist, obscuring the fundamental distinction between personal vengeance and the discharge of one’s obligations to Dharma.

Distortion of the Shurpanakha Episode

In the Aranya Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana, Shurpanakha attempts to attack Mata Sita, prompting Lakshmana’s intervention.

The film reportedly removes this critical context, presenting Shurpanakha primarily as a woman making a marriage proposal who is subsequently subjected to mutilation. Mata Sita is reportedly shown reprimanding Lakshmana, while Shri Ram apologizes to Khara and Dushana.

By removing the threat to Mata Sita and introducing unsupported dialogues, the film fundamentally alters the moral context of the episode, making Lakshmana’s intervention appear to be an unprovoked act of violence against a woman.

Denigration of Lakshmana’s Character

Lakshmana is revered for his loyalty, courage, self-sacrifice, and unwavering devotion to Shri Ram. His voluntary relinquishment of royal comforts to accompany Shri Ram and Mata Sita into exile remains one of the most enduring examples of fraternal devotion in Hindu tradition.

The film reportedly portrays him as arrogant, sarcastic, excessively temperamental, and disrespectful toward Shri Ram and revered sages, including Maharishi Vishwamitra and Maharishi Agastya.

While the Ramayana acknowledges Lakshmana’s impetuous temperament, allowing that attribute to overshadow his nobility, devotion, and selflessness grossly misrepresents his character.

Misrepresentation of Mata Sita’s Courage and Dignity

Mata Sita embodies courage, dignity, spiritual strength, perseverance, and moral conviction. Her resistance to Ravana during her abduction and captivity demonstrates extraordinary strength of character in the face of overwhelming adversity.

The reported introduction of unsupported scenes depicting Mata Sita engaging in physical combat, while diminishing her resistance during her abduction, substitutes contemporary cinematic notions of empowerment for the profound expressions of courage and agency already present in the Ramayana.

Mata Sita’s strength requires no cinematic invention to establish its authenticity.

Selective Omission of Episodes Demonstrating Shri Ram’s Compassion and Social Inclusiveness

Of particular concern is the reported omission of spiritually and socially significant episodes, including Ahalya Uddhar, Shri Ram’s friendship with Nishadraj Guha, and the Kevat Prasang celebrated in popular Ramayana traditions.

These episodes exemplify Shri Ram’s compassion, humility, and recognition of human dignity irrespective of birth, occupation, or social standing.

Their omission becomes particularly objectionable when the filmmakers simultaneously introduce scenes portraying Ravana as a benefactor of marginalized communities. This apparent transfer of moral attributes traditionally associated with Shri Ram to Ravana warrants serious scrutiny.

An Inversion of the Ramayana’s Moral Framework

Taken together, these reported distortions suggest a deeply troubling pattern. Shri Ram’s dignity, courage, compassion, and dharmic purpose are diminished; Lakshmana’s devotion and nobility are overshadowed; Mata Sita’s character is reinterpreted; and Ravana is endowed with additional moral and social virtues.

The distinction between Dharma and Adharma lies at the heart of the Ramayana. Altering the relative moral stature of its principal characters through selective omissions, unsupported additions, and distorted portrayals fundamentally changes the ethical meaning of the epic.

This apparent inversion of the Ramayana’s moral framework is the central concern underlying VHPA’s protest. It raises serious questions about whether the filmmakers have sought to adapt the sacred epic or rewrite its moral and philosophical foundations to accommodate contemporary ideological perspectives.

Accountability of the Central Board of Film Certification

VHPA is deeply concerned that a film involving religious figures of such extraordinary significance received certification despite the numerous substantive objections that have subsequently emerged.

Were qualified Ramayana scholars consulted? Were Hindu Dharmacharyas or individuals with demonstrable expertise in Hindu texts involved in evaluating the disputed material? Were the religious implications of substantial departures from established traditions adequately considered?

The circumstances surrounding the film’s certification warrant an independent examination. Hindu religious sentiments deserve the same institutional consideration and respect accorded to those of any other religious community.

VHPA’s Demands

VHPA calls upon the Government of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the competent certification authorities to undertake the following measures:

Immediate suspension of screenings: Suspend further public screenings and distribution of the film in India through appropriate lawful measures, pending an urgent and comprehensive examination of the objections raised. Review and revocation of certification: Initiate a formal review of the film’s certification and revoke it wherever violations of applicable statutory requirements and certification standards are established. Independent expert examination: Constitute an independent review committee comprising eminent Ramayana scholars, Sanskrit scholars, Hindu Dharmacharyas, and representatives of recognized Hindu religious organizations. Disclosure of scriptural sources and corrective action: Require the filmmakers to identify the textual and traditional sources for disputed episodes, dialogues, and characterizations, distinguish established accounts from creative inventions, and undertake appropriate corrective measures wherever warranted under applicable law. Accountability for the certification process: Examine the circumstances under which the film was certified, determine whether adequate religious and scholarly expertise was employed, and publicly disclose the findings. Scrutiny of the forthcoming installment: Subject the proposed second installment to rigorous examination within the applicable certification framework, taking into consideration the objections raised against the present production. Institutional safeguards: Establish appropriate consultation and accountability mechanisms for future commercial adaptations of sacred religious narratives, consistent with constitutional protections for artistic expression and the legitimate religious concerns of affected communities.

VHPA urges the Government of India to recognize that the consequences of such misrepresentations extend far beyond Bharat’s geographical borders. As the birthplace of Hindu Dharma, Bharat carries a special responsibility toward the preservation of its sacred civilizational inheritance.

The Hindu diaspora welcomes cinematic productions that introduce Bharat’s sacred traditions to global audiences. However, international recognition cannot come at the expense of scriptural integrity, religious dignity, or the efforts of generations of Hindus to preserve and transmit their faith.

VHPA calls for urgent, transparent, and legally appropriate intervention by the Government of India.

About Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA)

Established in 1970, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America is a nonprofit Hindu organization dedicated to protecting, preserving, and promoting Hindu Dharma in the United States. For more than five decades, VHPA has served Hindu society through religious, educational, cultural, humanitarian, and community-building initiatives, with particular emphasis on transmitting Hindu values and traditions to successive generations.

Website: https://www.vhp-america.org