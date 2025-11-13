“Very much looking forward”: Sergio Gor to becoming new US Ambassador to India

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Washington, DC [US], November 12, 2025: Sergio Gor, the newly appointed US

Ambassador to India, on Wednesday expressed optimism as he takes charge and

thanked US President Donald Trump for the opportunity.

In a post on X, he said, “Very much looking forward to being the new U.S.

Ambassador to India. Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! I’m deeply grateful

for this opportunity and committed to honoring the faith you’ve shown in me.”

During the swearing-in ceremony of Gor on Tuesday (local time), Trump said he was

entrusting Gor to further strengthen strategic, economic, and security ties with New

Delhi, while deepening America’s “fantastic relationship” with Prime Minister

Narendra Modi.

“I’m trusting Sergio to help strengthen our country’s one of the most important

international relationships, and that is the strategic partnership with the Republic of

India. It’s a big deal. India is a home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations, the

largest country in the world and it has got over 1.5 billion people and we have a

fantastic relationship with Prime Minister Modi and Sergio’s enhanced that because

he’s become already friendly with Prime Minister. Knowing that Sergio is going to be

the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, ‘let’s get to know this man’ and

they like what they see.”

“I know you’re gonna have a great success over there. It’s a very important

relationship. It’s also the fastest-growing middle class and it’s an important economic

and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region. It’s an amazing country”.

“As the Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country’s bond, promote

investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American energy

exports, and expand our security cooperation”, he further added.

After taking the oath, Gor thanked Trump for entrusting him with the responsibility of

the relationship with India and said, “I look forward to enhancing the relationship

between our two nations. I look forward to doing a great job for you”.

In August, Trump nominated Sergio Gor as India’s next ambassador and Special

Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

During his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September,

Gor had emphasised that India is “one of the most important relationships our nation

(US) has in the world.”

Ahead of his swearing-in, he had visited India in October and met Prime Minister

Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

During the swearing-in ceremony Trump remarked, “We have a fantastic relationship with the Prime Minister, (Narendra) Modi, and Sergio (Gor) has only enhanced that because he’s become already friendly with the Prime Minister.”

Underscoring India’s rapid economic growth and its key role in regional

security, Trump stated, “India has the fastest-growing middle class and is an ‘important’

economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region.”

He continued, “It’s an amazing country, actually, 1.5 billion people. China has 1.4 billion.

Those are two big countries. As Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country’s

bond, promote investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American

energy exports and expand our security cooperation.”

Expressing confidence in Gor’s appointment, the US President added, “Knowing that

Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, ‘let’s get to know

this man’, and they like what they see.”