Vaisakhi Celebration Brings Culture, Service and Community Spirit to Carmel

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CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel’s Gazebo at Civic Square came alive with music, dance and cultural festivities as residents gathered to celebrate Vaisakhi, the Sikh spring harvest festival, during a community event that highlighted cultural unity, volunteerism and inclusion.

Organized by Asawari Kaur, the celebration brought together families and community members from diverse backgrounds for an afternoon of cultural performances, educational activities and community engagement centered on Indian heritage and Sikh traditions.

The multigenerational event featured traditional music and dance performances, family-friendly attractions and activities for children and seniors. Organizers also hosted a community blood drive as part of the festivities, reflecting the spirit of service and compassion associated with Vaisakhi.

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Several elected officials, community leaders and distinguished guests attended the celebration, including Sue Finkam, J.D. Ford, Victoria Garcia Wilburn and Jeff Worrell, along with Dr. Anita Joshi, K.P. Singh, Anita Lerche, Sukhmanpreet Singh, Joel Thacker, Rich Taylor, Shannon Minnar and Rocky Singh.

Sponsors supporting the event included 1st Source Bank, KeyBank, Rick Campbell, Smile N Style Dental and Lindsay Gramlich.

Adding to the festivities were special performances by Punjabi entertainers who traveled from India to participate in the event. Attendees welcomed Punjabi anchor and performer Satti Satinder, along with entertainers Satvinder Satti and Harmandeep Kaur, whose musical performances and stage presentations energized the audience throughout the program.

Organizers said the strong turnout reflected growing appreciation for Indian culture and the increasing popularity of Vaisakhi celebrations in the region.

They added that the event was designed not only to honor Sikh traditions and the harvest season, but also to encourage intercultural understanding and strengthen community ties through shared experiences and service initiatives.

Organizers expressed hope that the annual celebration will continue to expand in the coming years with broader community participation while continuing to showcase the richness of Indian cultural heritage.