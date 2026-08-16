USCIS to Publish New Editions of Form I-539 and Form I-765; Older Editions Will Be Rejected Starting Sept. 15

On Sept. 15, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will publish revised editions of Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status, and Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization (edition date for both: 09/15/26). The forms have been revised to align with the recently published Establishing a Fixed Time Period of Admission and an Extension of Stay Procedure for Nonimmigrant Academic Students, Exchange Visitors, and Representatives of Foreign Information Media final rule.

The 09/15/26 editions of Form I-539 and Form I-765 replace the 08/28/24 edition of Form I-539 and the 08/21/25 edition of Form I-765. There is no grace period for the revised editions of Form I-539 and Form I-765 because the revised editions are necessary for USCIS to apply the final rule.

Because there will be no grace period, USCIS is providing preview versions of the 09/15/26 editions of Form I-539 and Form I-765 with their instructions. Do not file the 09/15/26 editions of these forms before Sept. 15, 2026. USCIS will only accept the 09/15/26 editions of these forms if they are postmarked or electronically submitted on or after Sept. 15, 2026.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

If filing Form I-539, please note that USCIS will:

Accept the 08/28/24 edition of Form I-539 if it is postmarked or electronically submitted before Sept. 15, 2026;

Reject the 08/28/24 edition of Form I-539 if it is postmarked or electronically submitted on or after Sept. 15, 2026; and

Only accept the 09/15/26 edition of Form I-539 if it is postmarked or electronically submitted on or after Sept. 15, 2026.

If filing Form I-765, please note that USCIS will:

Accept the 08/21/25 edition of Form I-765 if it is postmarked or electronically submitted before Sept. 15, 2026;

Reject the 08/21/25 edition of Form I-765 if it is postmarked or electronically submitted on or after Sept. 15, 2026; and

Only accept the 09/15/26 edition of Form I-765 if it is postmarked or electronically submitted on or after Sept. 15, 2026.

Visit the Form I-539 and Form I-765 webpages to view preview versions of the 09/15/26 editions of Form I-539 and Form I-765 with their instructions.