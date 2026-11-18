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The US food and drug regulator has increased surprise audits at Indian pharmaceutical facilities, stepping up oversight of exports to the world’s largest market for generics.

“One of the important things is that we are now conducting unannounced inspections,” Neil Bonzagni, an international relations specialist at the US Food and Drug Administration, said at an event in Mumbai. “Previously, an inspection had to be coordinated through our local counterparts or public health authorities. Now those are unannounced.”

The regulator conducted 87% of its audits in India without prior intimation in the fiscal year ended March 31, up from 47% in the previous 12 months, the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society reported this month, citing Elizabeth Miller, associate commissioner at the FDA’s office of inspections and investigations.

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India is home to the highest number of FDA-approved facilities outside the US, supplying about 40% of all generic medicines sold in the American market. Stricter quality checks are coming just as the country aims to further boost drug exports.

The South Asian nation, which calls itself the “pharmacy to the world,” has faced quality concerns after exported drugs were linked to deaths in 2022 and 2023. Dozens of children died in Gambia and Uzbekistan after consuming over-the-counter cough syrups made in India. Four Americans died after using bacteria-laced eyedrops, also shipped from India.

The FDA likes to assess the supply chain “from cradle to grave,” including raw materials, manufacturing processes, and distribution of finished product, Bonzagni said. “The unannounced inspections really do help us ensure safety there.”

The regulator will also conduct road shows to discuss biosimilars in May next year in New Delhi and Hyderabad, he said, as Indian companies increase focus on this category of drugs, including anti-obesity therapies. India is the first large market to get generic copies of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drugs, with local rivals preparing to supply them globally as the company’s patents expire in other countries.