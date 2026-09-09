US Philanthropy Circle to Hold Charity Golf Classic Supporting Education in Rural India

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — US Philanthropy Circle will host its inaugural Hope Through Education Charity Golf Classic & Gala on Sept. 21 at Panther Valley Golf & Country Club in Hackettstown, with proceeds benefiting education programs operated by the Roundglass Foundation in rural Punjab, India.

Organizers expect the event to attract 80 to 100 golfers, along with family members and guests for an evening gala. The program will include a golf tournament, activities for nongolfers, a cocktail reception, dinner, awards presentation and silent auction.

Net proceeds will support Roundglass Foundation’s Learn Labs program, a network of after-school, community-based learning hubs located in village schools and community centers across rural Punjab. The program serves children ages 6 to 14 and combines digital learning, self-directed inquiry and project-based activities tied to real issues in local communities.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Learn Labs curriculum focuses on four areas: foundational literacy in Punjabi and Hindi, conversational English, real-world problem-solving and daily well-being practices such as yoga and mindfulness. The program is designed to help younger children improve reading skills and confidence, while older students develop digital fluency, teamwork, public speaking and leadership skills.

“This event grew out of a simple idea — bringing our community together around something we all care deeply about: giving children in India the tools and opportunity to build a better future,” said Ranjesh K. Singh, a founding member of US Philanthropy Circle. “We are proud to partner with Roundglass Foundation and channel our community’s generosity toward a cause with real, measurable impact.”

Swati Sharma, lead partnerships at Roundglass Foundation, thanked the organization for supporting the foundation’s work.

“We are deeply grateful to US Philanthropy Circle for choosing to support Roundglass Foundation’s work,” Sharma said. “Events like this one are a powerful reminder of the impact a committed community can have. Every dollar raised will go toward expanding access to quality education for children who need it most.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available at several levels, and individual and foursome registrations are open.

US Philanthropy Circle is a New Jersey-based community initiative focused on supporting education programs in India. Roundglass Foundation is a U.S.-registered nonprofit working in education, women’s livelihoods and environmental sustainability in rural Punjab. The foundation says its programs have reached more than 3,500 villages and affected more than 2.5 million people since 2018.