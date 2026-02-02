US lawmakers, other dignitaries enjoy India’s 77th Republic Day, give high praise to India and Indian Americans

By
a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -
High-profile guests at the Jan. 31, 2026, Republic Day of India celebrations held at Taj Pierre, NYC, hosted by the Indian Consulate. From left, Congresswoman Laura Gillen, D-NY, NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Congressman Mike Lawler, India’s Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Congressman Nick LaLota, Governor of Delaware Matt Meyer, and Edison, NJ Mayor Sam Joshi. PHOTO: Courtesy Indian Consulate
India’s Consul General in New York Binaya S. Pradhan speaking at the Jan. 31 Republic Day celebrations. PHOTO: Indian Consulate

In his speech, India’s Consul General in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan focused on India’s democratic history, with its population of 1.4 billion people, of whom some 980 people were registered voters, of which more than 600 million voters cast their ballot in the last election.That is the “beauty and strength” of the country which is poised to become the 3rd largest economy in the world, he added.

Several lawmakers and high profile officials from federal, state and local governments attended the February 1, 2026, celebrations to observe the 77th Republic Day of India which falls on January 26.

Governor of Delaware Matt Meyer, speaking at the Jan. 31, 2026, Republic Day of India celebrations. PHOTO: Indian Consulate
Congressman Nick LaLota, speaking at the Republic Day celebrations Jan. 31, 2026, at Taj Pierre, NYC. PHOTO: Indian Consulate

Among those present were Congresswoman Laura Gillen, Congressmen Nick LaLota and Mike Lawler, the Governor of Delaware Matt Meyer, as well as New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Mayor of Edison, NJ Sam Joshi.

Dr. Sudhir Parikh and Dr. Sudha Parikh pose for a photo with Consul General Pradhan and his wife Monalisa Shuvadarshini, Jan. 31, 2026, at Republic Day celebrations held in Taj Pierre, NYC. PHOTO: Ravi Kumar, ITV Gold
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Others elected representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, community leaders including Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold, as well as business leaders, and cultural figures, were also present at the colorful event.

In his speech at the gathering, Delaware Governor Meyer highlighted the Indian American community’s vital contributions and announced that his first overseas visit as a  Governor will be to India in March 2026, which underscored his strong interest in deepening business ties and people-to-people engagement between Delaware and India, the Consulate noted in its post on X.com/IndiainNewYork.

Congressman LaLota, R-NY, spoke of the growing role of the Indian American community, praised its values of family, faith, and entrepreneurship, and congratulated India on its 77th Republic Day.

Congressman Mike Lawler speaking at the Jan. 31, 2026, Republic Day of India celebrations at Taj Pierre, NYC. PHOTO: Indian Consulate

Representative Lawler, R-NY, underscored the centrality of the India-US partnership for global peace and prosperity. He recalled welcoming Prime Minister Modi to address a Joint Session of the US Congress, and reaffirmed strong support for the Indian American community, as well as deeper bilateral ties.

Congresswoman Laura Gillen addressing the gathering at the Jan. 31, 2026, celebration of India’s Republic Day, at the Taj Pierre. PHOTO: Indian Consulate

Rep. Laura Gillen, D-NY, recalled her formative time in Kolkata working with Mother Teresa. She dwelt on the compassion and generosity of the Indian people and reaffirmed strong bipartisan support for strengthening India-US ties and celebrating the contributions of the Indian American community.

In a post on his social media account, Dr. Parikh said, “Honored to attend the Republic Day Reception hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York at the iconic Taj Pierre. A wonderful evening celebrating India’s democratic spirit, rich culture, and shared values with friends from the community and distinguished guests.”

New York Assemblywoman Rajkumar spoke about the Indian values and democratic traditions that shaped her public service.

NY Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar speaking at the Jan. 31, 2026, celebration of India’s 77th Republic Day, at the Taj Pierre, NYC. PHOTO: Indian Consulate
Edison, NJ Mayor Sam Joshi speaking at the Jan. 31, 2026, celebration of India’s 77th Republic Day, at the Taj Pierre, NYC. PHOTO: Indian Consulate

Mayor Joshi of Edison, NJ, called for deeper India-US engagement through people-to-people and economic ties.

A bhangra performance at the Jan. 31, 2026, Republic Day celebrations at Taj Pierre. PHOTO: Indian Consulate
A section of the display of Indian cultural items at the Republic Day celebrations Jan. 31, 2026, at Taj Pierre, NYC. PHOTO: Indian Consulate

The celebration featured colorful and energetic cultural performances, including a Bhangra presentation by Soormay Bhangra Dance Group, an instrumental rendition by artists from Sadhna Arts Academy that highlighted India’s folk and classical music heritage.

Related posts:

Indian Consulate in New York hosts Indian Americans, others for 75th Republic Day celebrations Citizens gather at Kartavya Path as historic 75th Republic Day of India observed around the country The vice president, who killed Alexander Hamilton in an 1804 duel, had a son and daughter with a servant from Calcutta Indian-Americans, U.S. politicians, diplomatic corps, students, business leaders celebrate India’s 70th Republic Day at New York Consulate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR