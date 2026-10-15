US lawmaker, advocacy groups, Indian Government denounce rise in anti-Indian hate following failed Temple attack

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October 15, 2026: India’s External Affairs Ministry, as well as US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and advocacy groups in the United States responded strongly to the latest evidence of rising anti-Hindu and anti-Indian sentiments, when an alleged plot for a mass killing in Chicagoland failed to materialize.

A 19-year-old man Alexandros Paporakis, from Palatine, Illinois, who described himself as a White Supremacist was arrested Wednesday, October 14, after his gun failed to trigger an alleged mass shooting plan attempted on Sunday, October 11, at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.

A co-worker reported him to authorities leading to his arrest two days later, and the discovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunitions and a document revealing anti-Indian and anti-Jewish sentiments.

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Official Spokesperson for MEA, Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing.”

Jaiswal continued, saying, “We have taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him. …This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community. …. We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents.”

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Indian American advocacy groups have called for action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacist extremism following the arrest.

Rep. Krishnamoorthi noted that according to prosecutors, after the alleged attempt to open fire on Sunday before his rifle jammed, Paporakis told coworkers what happened and shared plans to try again, which led to coworkers alerting police, who arrested him before he could return.

“I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships. My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday,” Krishnamoorthi said. “The threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously.”

Krishnamoorthi thanked Paporakis’ coworkers who alerted police and commended the law enforcement officers who intervened. “Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms,” Krishnamoorthi said.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) also called on the community to remain vigilant following reports that investigators recovered firearms, ammunition, body armor and a document allegedly expressing white supremacist ideology from the suspect’s residence.

“Authorities say a 19-year-old allegedly plotted a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship. Police reportedly recovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and a manifesto expressing white supremacist extremism and hostility toward people of Indian descent. This comes during Navaratri when thousands of Hindus gather for Garba and also just two weeks after a Hindu temple in Ohio was attacked. We commend law enforcement for swift action. We also urge the community to stay vigilant and Report any potential threat. Every community deserves to worship without fear,” the Hindu American Foundation said in a post on X.

The Indian American Advocacy Council also called for greater scrutiny of online hate, warning of its potential consequences in the real world.

“Following the mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple near Chicago, we urge the FBI and DOJ to intensify scrutiny of online hate influencers who promote anti Indian extremism. Online hatred can AND HAS escalate into real world terrorism. We CANNOT WAIT,” the council said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Chicago appreciated the timely action taken by US law enforcement authorities following the arrest, while confirming that it was monitoring developments and maintaining contact with members of the Indian diaspora.

The investigation began on October 11, when the Palatine Police Department was contacted by the Mount Prospect Police Department regarding information it had received about a potential mass shooting. The information originated from an individual who reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis.

Investigators said Paporakis had shared a document outlining an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Hindu temple, along with images depicting a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment and accessories.

Paporakis was located and taken into custody as he was leaving his residence. During a subsequent search, Palatine Police detectives recovered a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of additional rifle ammunition, tactical equipment and other items believed to be relevant to the investigation.

Among the recovered items was a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Investigators also examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto).” According to investigators, the document contained statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed towards individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.

Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack on October 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. Following the investigation, police coordinated outreach to Hindu places of worship in their jurisdiction to alert them to the information.

Paporakis was charged with one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a Class X felony, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons. He appeared for a detention hearing on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him detained.