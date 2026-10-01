US-India trade deal not imminent, Greer says

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United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer walks at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

MILWAUKEE, Oct 1 (Reuters) – US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Thursday the Trump administration was working with India to finalize a bilateral trade deal, but added an agreement was not imminent.

Greer said he had “a very constructive conversation” with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal at the G20 trade ministers meeting in Milwaukee this week and that officials from the two countries were continuing the conservation.

“I don’t think there’s something imminent, but we truly have identified the universe of items that are sticking points. We’re working diligently toward them,” he added.

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