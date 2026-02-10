US India Strategic Partnership Forum to lead largest U.S. industry delegation to India AI Impact Summit 2026

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The U.S.–India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced February 9, 2026, its participation as an Official Partner of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held in New Delhi from February 16–20, 2026, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

As part of the Summit, USISPF will lead the largest delegation of U.S. CEOs and senior technology leaders to participate in the India AI Impact Summit, marking a decisive moment in the strategic advancement of U.S.- India cooperation on artificial intelligence, trusted technology ecosystems, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Ahead of the Summit, USISPF is pleased to announce the launch of the Board AI Task Force. The task force will be led by John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF and will focus on strengthening AI ecosystems, accelerating responsible deployment, and supporting population-scale impact. As its first act, USISPF through the AI task force will lead a delegation of over 100 US companies to the India AI Summit, working alongside the Government of India, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders to advance trusted, scalable, and inclusive artificial intelligence.

Commenting on the launch of the Board task force, John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF said: “As Prime Minister Modi said best, AI stands for America and India. From my vantage point in Silicon Valley, I could see how AI would become the defining technology of our time, just as the U.S.-India relationship is the defining strategic partnership of our time. Through this taskforce, we will leverage USISPF’s deep knowledge in public-private partnerships to ensure AI’s responsible development and implementation for nearly two billion people across our countries. As the biggest bull on India and being equally as optimistic in AI’s ability to change our lives, I am confident that this new taskforce will propel the U.S. and India to lead in this space and drive global conversations on AI, trust, and competitive AI ecosystems.”

The delegation will be co-led by Shantanu Narayen, Vice Chair of USISPF and Chair and CEO of Adobe, and Raj Subramaniam, Vice Chair of USISPF and President & CEO of FedEx Corporation. The delegation will comprise more than 120 senior global leaders, including Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft; Hemant Taneja, CEO, General Catalyst; Börje Ekholm, CEO & President, Ericsson; Denise Dignam, CEO, Chemours; Bipul Sinha, CEO, Rubrik; Umesh Sachdev, CEO, Uniphore; Raj Koneru, CEO, Kore.ai; and other prominent executives across technology, manufacturing, logistics, and advanced services.

The USISPF delegation will advance the TRUST Initiative’s focus on AI infrastructure growth in India by catalyzing investments to scale India’s computational capacity while supporting startups deploying welfare applications. The delegation will also deepen cooperation on supply chain resilience, building on India’s recent inclusion in the Pax Silica grouping and reinforcing India’s role as a trusted global manufacturing and technology hub.

Aligned with the Summit’s theme of “People, Planet, Progress,” visiting leaders will collaborate with Indian policymakers and innovators to democratize access to AI, expand cloud and shared digital resources, and accelerate real-world AI deployment across agriculture, healthcare, education, and financial inclusion. These efforts underscore a shared commitment to responsible AI governance, economic growth at population scale, and the reinforcement of democratic values in emerging technologies.

As part of the Official Summit Program at Bharat Mandapam, USISPF will host a flagship session titled “Scaling Trusted AI for 8 Billion+”, featuring senior global industry leaders and policymakers, focused on building inclusive, secure, and globally interoperable AI ecosystems.

USISPF will also host an Official Events of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, on February 18, featuring high-impact public sessions on AI infrastructure, welfare-focused AI deployment, and skilling for the AI age, with participation from senior government officials, global industry leaders, and strategic partners.

High-level private engagements during the Summit will include:

A closed-door roundtable on National Security Readiness and AI, with participation from the US Government, senior leadership across India’s Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and the National Security Council Secretariat.

A closed-door luncheon dialogue with Sergio Gor, the U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, focused on strategic technology cooperation and trusted AI frameworks, led by Shantanu Narayen in his capacity as Vice Chair of USISPF.

A leadership roundtable on Supply Chain Resilience, featuring senior US and Indian government representation.

USISPF’s engagement at the India AI Impact Summit builds on extensive pre-Summit convenings, including eight closed-door policy and industry dialogues in New Delhi on AI diffusion, democratization of AI resources, defense applications, and financial services, as well as senior-level engagements in Washington, D.C., convened in partnership with the Embassy of India.

Commenting on USISPF’s participation, Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President & CEO, USISPF, said: “The U.S.–India partnership is central to shaping a trusted global AI ecosystem. As President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have underscored, artificial intelligence must be developed responsibly, at scale, and in service of people. USISPF is honored to convene leaders from government and industry to translate this shared vision into action, advancing a joint roadmap to accelerate AI infrastructure, build applications that address real societal challenges, and ensure the safeguards to promote responsible deployment of AI.”

USISPF looks forward to working closely with the Government of India, the U.S. Government, and our members to advance a shared innovation priorities in support of secure, resilient, and trusted AI ecosystems.