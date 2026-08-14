US-India Relationships Grows Stronger Every Day: Secretary Rubio On India’s Independence Day

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

India Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day.

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Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever. From defense and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

The deep ties of friendship and family between our two peoples form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient, and forward-looking. The United States looks forward to the future our two countries will build together.