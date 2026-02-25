US Assistant AG Dhillon claims H-1B visas taking away American jobs; wants to “root out” problem

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Indian American Harmeet Dhillon, the US Assistant Attorney General is claiming that H-1B visas of which Indian high-skilled immigrants are the greatest beneficiaries, are taking away American jobs.

In an X post video, Dhillon, said it was ‘deeply problematic’ that federal funding flows to institutions that disproportionately hire H-1B visa workers over American workers.

Dhillon, who heads the Civil Rights Division, asserted, “@TheJusticeDept will continue to root out this problem and protect the employment @CivilRights of Americans!”

In the interview posted alongwith some statements, Dhillon said, “The idea that we’re allowing our federal funding to go to institutions that disproportionately hire H-1 B visa and other legal Visa categories when there are Americans who can fill those jobs is also problematic.”

She went on to say. “I’m an immigrant, and, you know, I’m grateful that my family was able to come to the country. My dad was a doctor and provided medical services to rural areas for most of his career. and that’s an important role because frankly, American medical schools are not pumping out enough doctors to serve all of our institutions.So why aren’t they? ” she questioned.

“We should be solving that problem so that the foreign medical graduates, the foreign engineer, the foreign CEO is an exception and not a significant swathe of the populace,” she said. that needs to be solved by society and the demand needs to be changed, she opined.

“We can do certain things at the DOJ, and we can inflict pain on institutions that are completely violating federal law,” Dhillon conceded, ” but there are so many more pieces to this puzzle that need to be solved outside the Department of Justice.”