US Ambassador Kicks Off America’s 250th Anniversary In New Delhi

- ADVERTISEMENT -



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, kicked off his nation’s 250 anniversary celebrations with Indian motifs emblazoned with an American touch.

The launch was announced at a high-profile gathering in the Embassy premises in New Delhi April 15.

“Freedom is on the move… literally!” declared a post on the US Embassy in India’s Facebook page.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The launch was announced at a high-profile gathering in the Embassy premises in New Delhi April 15.

Ambassador Gor kicked off the #Freedom250 celebrations from New Delhi “in the most iconic way, previewing vibrant autos that will be rolled out across the city, proudly featuring President Trump and iconic American images,” the post said

India’s iconic three-wheelers, or auto-rickshaws as they are also called, the most ubiquitous transport vehicle on the roads, are portrayed in popping colors with Presidemt Trump’s face and parts of the flag on the back on some of the rickshaws, and the Statue of Liberty on others.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting journey across India as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday in style. Catch them if you can – they’ll be popping up all over Delhi soon. Stay tuned as #Freedom250 travels across India!”