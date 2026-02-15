US Ambassador hosts top officials; Sees unlimited potential in US-India relations

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hosts top Indian officials, the diplomatic corps, and business representatives at his residence in New Delhi February 9, 2026. PHOTO: X.com/USAndIndia

The US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hosted a get-together at his residence in New Delhi for top officials in the Indian government as well as the business and diplomatic community. In a post on X, he enthused about the future growth in bilateral relations. 

“Hosted a warm reception at home tonight with dear friends from India, the diplomatic community, business leaders and partners from the US. Amid our nations’ renewed trade framework and deepening strategic ties, the real magic happens in these personal moments—where trust, ideas, and shared futures spark. A special thank you to

@DrSJaishankar
@PiyushGoyal

and over 75 Ambassadors who attended. Here’s to the boundless potential between India & America!”

