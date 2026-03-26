Upcoming Nritya Darpan 2026 Dance Festival Celebrates Art, Culture, and Community

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The Indian Heritage & Cultural Association–NJ (IHCA-NJ), a nonprofit organization based in New Jersey, USA, announced one of its flagship events – Nritya Darpan 2026, a dance festival to be held on April 11, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, New Brunswick, NJ.

Now in its third year, Nritya Darpan celebrates emerging and established artists from the Indian diaspora, showcasing innovative dance dramas that blend Indian classical forms such as Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and Kuchipudi with Western dance styles.

The festival is the brainchild of Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, Founder and President of IHCA-NJ, with the vision of promoting exceptional local talent and using performing arts as a medium to engage communities in meaningful dialogue on social issues such as women’s empowerment, mental health, human trafficking, and LGBTQ+ awareness.

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This year, five outstanding dance productions have been curated by renowned artist Maya Kulkarni-Chheda, following a highly competitive nationwide selection process, organizers said in a press release.

Featured Performances

“Gajar”

Presented by Dr. Kaustavi Sarkar, an accomplished Odissi dancer, scholar, and Assistant Professor, along with Dr. Deepa Mahadevan, this piece draws from the devotional traditions of Western India dedicated to Lord Vitthal. Meaning “chant” or “invocation,” Gajar unfolds through evocative storytelling, embodying divine narratives across earthly and celestial realms, and evoking the collective spirit of pilgrimage.

Presented by Dr. Kaustavi Sarkar, an accomplished Odissi dancer, scholar, and Assistant Professor, along with Dr. Deepa Mahadevan, this piece draws from the devotional traditions of Western India dedicated to Lord Vitthal. Meaning “chant” or “invocation,” Gajar unfolds through evocative storytelling, embodying divine narratives across earthly and celestial realms, and evoking the collective spirit of pilgrimage. “ROGUE GESTURES / FOREIGN BODIES”

By Nava Dance Company (California)—featuring Nadhi Thekkek, Sruthi Abhishek, and Vertika Srivastava—this interdisciplinary work blends Bharatanatyam, experimental movement, and live music. Inspired by oral histories of Indian immigrant nurses following the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, the piece explores identity, resilience, and belonging in the United States.

By Nava Dance Company (California)—featuring Nadhi Thekkek, Sruthi Abhishek, and Vertika Srivastava—this interdisciplinary work blends Bharatanatyam, experimental movement, and live music. Inspired by oral histories of Indian immigrant nurses following the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, the piece explores identity, resilience, and belonging in the United States. “The White Whale”

Choreographed by Kasi Aysola, Artistic Director of Prakriti Dance (Maryland), this Kuchipudi-based work draws inspiration from Moby-Dick. It examines obsession, desire, and the human cost of relentless pursuit, reflecting the tension between aspiration and surrender.

Choreographed by Kasi Aysola, Artistic Director of Prakriti Dance (Maryland), this Kuchipudi-based work draws inspiration from Moby-Dick. It examines obsession, desire, and the human cost of relentless pursuit, reflecting the tension between aspiration and surrender. “Who Am I”

Created and performed by Aishwarya Madhav, a New York-based Bharatanatyam dancer and educator, this introspective work traces a woman’s journey through life stages—childhood, marriage, motherhood, and old age—culminating in a profound dialogue with the inner self.

Created and performed by Aishwarya Madhav, a New York-based Bharatanatyam dancer and educator, this introspective work traces a woman’s journey through life stages—childhood, marriage, motherhood, and old age—culminating in a profound dialogue with the inner self. “Desert Myths”

Presented by IMGE Dance Company (New York), founded by Ishita Mili and IMGE dancers, this multidisciplinary work blends Mayurbhanj Chhau, hip-hop, Bharatanatyam, and Kathak. It explores themes of illusion, survival, and transformation within a shifting landscape shaped by memory and myth.

Organizers said Nritya Darpan places no restrictions on dance styles, music, or language, offering artists complete creative freedom. “This openness results in a rich tapestry of performances where diverse styles merge seamlessly into compelling storytelling,” they added.

About IHCA-NJ

Founded in 2013, IHCA-NJ is a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the goal of promoting local talent and preserving Indian cultural heritage in the United States through performing arts. The organization is also known for its multilingual short play festival Natya Darpan, which brings socially relevant theater across languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati.