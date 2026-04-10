University of Tennessee, Oak Ridge National Lab UT, Recruit Top Quantum Researcher Deep Jariwala In Major Joint Hire

The recruitment was led by the University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, which manages the UT-ORNL governor’s chair program.

Jariwala will hold a joint appointment between UT and ORNL, with his academic home in the nationally ranked Tickle College of Engineering. He joins from the University of Pennsylvania, where he is an associate professor and the Peter and Susanne Armstrong Distinguished Scholar in electrical and systems engineering and materials science and engineering. Jariwala will officially join UT and ORNL in January 2027 and is already connecting with researchers at both institutions, with visits planned in the coming months, the news release said.

Jariwala is widely recognized for his work at the intersection of novel materials, microelectronics and computing systems, ORNL noted. He has published more than 180 journal articles with more than 26,000 citations and holds multiple patents. His research focuses on developing new materials and device architectures that enable next-generation computing, sensing and optoelectronic systems which are considered key building blocks for quantum devices and advanced computing technologies.

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“The Governor’s Chair program is truly special in its structure,” Jariwala is quoted saying int the news release. “It gives a scholar the rare chance to wear two hats and experience the best of both worlds — academia and a national lab. On one hand, you have a leading research university with world-class facilities at UT Knoxville. On the other, ORNL is one of the largest Department of Energy national laboratories, with arguably the world’s best infrastructure for novel materials and computing research. Considering my recent research endeavors, national priorities and the global research landscape at the nexus of quantum materials, microelectronics and computing hardware, this truly is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. I’m thrilled to take it and push my research in new and strategically important directions.”

“Deep Jariwala is one of the top emerging leaders in quantum materials and advanced electronics,” said Randy Boyd, president of UT System. “Recruiting him to Tennessee reflects the strength of the UT-Oak Ridge partnership and our shared commitment to leading in technologies that will define the future economy.”

Jariwala’s expertise will strengthen ORNL’s ongoing work in quantum science and advanced materials, ORNL said.