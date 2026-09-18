UnitedHealthcare opens Asian Resource Center in Edison to serve diverse communities

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EDISON, N.J. — UnitedHealthcare has opened a new Asian Resource Center in Edison, expanding access to health care information, benefits education and community services for New Jersey’s Chinese, Korean and South Asian communities.

The center, at 561 U.S. Highway 1, Suite C2, was formally opened Sept. 16 with a ceremony attended by UnitedHealthcare executives, New Jersey elected officials, representatives of community organizations and local leaders.

The Edison location will offer multilingual assistance and personalized support to help residents better understand health insurance benefits, coverage options and other health-related resources.

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“For more than three decades, UnitedHealthcare has worked to support Asian communities through culturally relevant outreach, health education and personalized service,” said Christopher Law, national vice president of UnitedHealthcare’s Asian Initiatives.

Law said the Edison center is intended to provide residents with trusted assistance in languages they are most comfortable using while strengthening partnerships with community organizations throughout New Jersey.

“The opening of our new Edison Asian Resource Center reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting people where they are and providing trusted support in the languages they speak,” Law said.

The center will provide educational programs, health and wellness seminars and customer service assistance for people seeking information about Medicare, individual and family health plans and employer-sponsored coverage.

Representatives who speak multiple Asian languages will also be available to assist residents in navigating health care information and other services in a culturally responsive environment.

The Edison location joins another UnitedHealthcare Asian Resource Center in Palisades Park. Residents can visit the centers to discuss insurance options, attend educational programs or receive assistance connecting with government and community programs.

Among the programs staff can provide information about are the Medicare Savings Program; Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled, known as PAAD; Senior Gold; and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

PAAD and Senior Gold are New Jersey programs designed to help eligible residents manage prescription drug costs, while the energy assistance program provides support to qualifying households with home energy expenses.

Customer service representatives can also help UnitedHealthcare members with employer-sponsored plans understand their benefits and eligibility. Translation assistance for certain documents, including some materials unrelated to health insurance, will also be available.

UnitedHealthcare said it serves more than 1.7 million people in New Jersey through a network that includes about 100 hospitals and more than 35,000 physicians and other health care providers statewide.

The company, part of UnitedHealth Group, provides health benefit programs for individuals, employers and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries across the United States.

More information about the Asian Resource Center and its services is available at uhcasian.com or by email at uhcasian@uhc.com.