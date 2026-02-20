United States and India sign Pax Silica Declaration

February 20, 2026: On February 20, the United States and India signed the Pax Silica Declaration, hailing a growing geopolitical consensus that economic security is national security, and national security is economic security. India brings to Pax Silica a deep talent pool, processing and refining capacity for critical minerals, investments in AI infrastructure, and an understanding of the importance of trusted technologies.

The declaration reflecting India’s joining of Pax Silica was signed by U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, and Indian Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Shri S. Krishnan. The United States and India affirmed their commitment to promote pro-innovation regulations that foster AI innovation and promote the rapid buildout of secure and trusted AI ecosystems in both countries.

The U.S.-India Pax Silica Declaration is a critical step towards realizing the ambitious vision President Trump and Prime Minister Modi outlined for U.S.-India relations under the Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST) initiative.

The United States welcomed India as the tenth Pax Silica signatory. It joins fellow signatories Australia, Israel, Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. Additional members are expected to follow.