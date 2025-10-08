UN Security Council Open Debate calls for refocusing on Women in Peace and Security

- ADVERTISEMENT -



United Nations – Reminding the Security Council of India’s continuing contribution of women peacekeepers to the UN years before adoption of resolution 1325, India’s permanent representative to the UN, P. Harish, said, “India was one of the first countries to recognize women as indispensable agents of peace”.

“We believe that it is no longer a question of whether women can do peacekeeping. Rather, it is whether peacekeeping can do without women,” he said.

Harish was speaking at the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security October 6, 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

At the day-long debate, 25 years after adopting resolution 1325, the UN Security Council discussed the need for equal participation of women in peacekeeping decisions. Resolution 1325 was adopted in the year 2000 establishing the importance of women in leadership roles for lasting peace.

India understands the importance of women in peacekeeping and has been taking affirmative steps towards increasing their role in peacekeeping. India’s history of many years of deploying women to peacekeeping operations, their excellence at their roles, and the measures India takes to ensure women’s participation are proofs of this.

These were the sentiments expressed by Harish.

India’s Women Peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping

Charting out the history of India’s women peacekeepers, Harish listed instances of their contribution to peacekeeping.

India had deployed women medical officers to the Congo in 1960s.

“This was not merely a symbolic gesture but a practical acknowledgment that women’s perspectives, skills, and presence are essential to effective peacekeeping,” Harish said.

In 2007, India was the first to deploy to Liberia its all-female Formed Police Unit in the history of UN, Harish said.

He reminded the council of the positive impact of this groundbreaking initiative in Liberia.

“It catalyzed a transformation in Liberian society, inspiring local women to join law enforcement and participate actively in rebuilding their nation,” Harish said, adding the unit not only reduced crime rates but also provided role models.

In 2003, India had appointed Dr. Kiran Bedi as the first woman officer of the Indian Police Service, and as the first ever female Police Advisor and head of the United Nations Police Division.

Current contribution of Indian Women in UN Peacekeeping

Currently over 160 Indian women peacekeepers serve in the field and all-women Female Engagement Teams are deployed in Democratic Republic of Congo, Abyei in Sudan and South Sudan.

Remarkable contribution of Indian women to UN peacekeeping is evident in: (1) Major Suman Gawani receiving the UN Military Gender Advocate Award in 2019 for her work in South Sudan. (2) Major Radhika Sen being awarded in 2024 for her contributions in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Measures taken by India to increase Women in UN Peacekeeping

India’s efforts at peacekeeping are not just restricted to its own contribution of women peacekeepers, but they extend to provide training to women of other countries in the Global South in peacekeeping, inspiring and motivating them, Harish pointed out, listing such measures by India.

The Center for United Nations Peacekeeping, established by the Indian Army in New Delhi, trains over 12,000 troops annually.

After introducing a special course for women military officers in 2016, the Center has trained 72 women officers from 39 different troop-contributing countries.

This course for women military officers provides women peacekeepers with essential skills in operational planning, protection of civilians, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse and gender-sensitive leadership.

India dispatches Mobile Training Teams to several nations worldwide.

In February 2025, India hosted the International Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South, bringing together women peacekeepers from 35 nations.

The conference examined challenges facing women in peacekeeping operations, including addressing sexual exploitation and abuse and leveraging technology for enhanced effectiveness.

The conference became a platform for developing actionable strategies to increase women’s participation and their impact in future peace missions.

In August 2025, India hosted the UN Women Military Officers Course, with participation from 15 countries.

India reaffirmed its commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda, and its readiness to share its expertise with partners.

Indonesia’s representative spoke about challenges. Indonesia is the UN’s fifth-largest troop-contributing country, and its tenure on the Council led to the adoption of resolution 2538 on women in peacekeeping.

Nepal is also a top contributor of women peacekeepers, with pledges to 50 percent women’s representation in deployed engagement platoons and a dedicated women-led formed police unit.

Speaking to the Council, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need in member states for more representation of women in peacekeeping and conflict resolution, keeping in view how military spendings by member states have increased along with violence against women and girls, women politicians, journalists and human rights defenders.

Pointing out the lack of resources and funding for Women’s organizations, Guterres urged the Security Council to support these organizations and hold perpetrators of violence accountable.