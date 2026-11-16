- ADVERTISEMENT -



MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in a game of street cricket in Mumbai on Monday, the first day of a three-day trip that marks the Princess of Wales’ most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

As musicians wearing traditional headgear played ceremonial drums, William and Kate fielded balls from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as well as local children. They also laughed and chatted with spectators.

The game took place in an alley in Ballard Estate, a heritage neighbourhood in South Mumbai. Alley cricket — played at all times of the day and night — is deeply associated with Mumbai, a city that is home to almost 13 million but with few sports grounds.

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Later in the day, the couple will ride on the financial capital’s metro rail system, a symbol of how Britain and India have worked together to support economic growth and promote climate-friendly commuting options. They will then meet the finalists for the Earthshot Prize awards, which will be announced on Tuesday.

Founded in 2020 by heir-to-the-throne William, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to climate change, and awards five winners £1 million ($1.3 million) each to scale up their projects.

The couple will conclude their visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Kate, 44, underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, after which she significantly reduced her official workload.

Now in remission, she has gradually increased her public appearances, but had not joined William on previous foreign trips.

Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 was in May, when she travelled alone to Italy for two days as part of her work focusing on early childhood development.

($1 = 0.7567 pounds)