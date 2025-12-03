U.S. Revokes Visas for Mexico-Based Executives Accused of Aiding Illegal Immigration

- ADVERTISEMENT -



WASHINGTON — The State Department has revoked visas and moved to impose new travel restrictions on several executives and senior officials of a Mexico-based transportation company accused of knowingly helping migrants enter the United States illegally.

According to a statement released Wednesday, U.S. officials determined that the company’s leadership provided travel services “designed primarily for aliens intending to illegally immigrate to the United States.” The actions were taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the government to bar individuals whose entry could pose “potentially serious adverse U.S. foreign policy consequences.”

Investigators found that the targeted individuals arranged transportation for migrants — including minors — from the Caribbean and other regions to transit points in Central America. Many of those migrants were later encountered attempting to cross into the United States unlawfully, the department said.

By revoking existing visas and preparing additional restrictions, U.S. officials aim to prevent the executives from entering the country.

“The United States will not tolerate any attempts to undermine our national security or immigration laws,” the State Department said in its announcement. “The Department will ensure those who profit from illegal immigration face consequences, and we will aggressively target smuggling networks to protect our borders.”

The announcement comes as the United States continues efforts to disrupt international smuggling operations that move migrants through Latin America toward the U.S. border.