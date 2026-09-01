U.S. House Unanimously Passes Bipartisan Krishnamoorthi Bill To Crack Down On Chinese Communist Party Trade Crimes

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The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed the bipartisan Protecting American Industry and Labor from International Trade Crimes (PAIL) Act, August 31, 2026. The legislation was co-led by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) to crack down on trade crimes that undercut American workers and manufacturers. The bill strengthens the Justice Department’s ability to investigate and prosecute tariff evasion, illegal transshipment, forced-labor violations, and other trade crimes, a press release from Krishnamoorthi’s office said.

“Today’s unanimous House passage of the PAIL Act is an important victory for American workers and manufacturers who have been forced to compete against companies based in the PRC that violate U.S. trade laws,” the Congressman is quoted saying in the press release. “Tariff evasion, illegal transshipment, forced-labor violations, and other trade crimes hurt American workers and undermine our industries. Our bipartisan bill gives the Justice Department dedicated resources and expertise to investigate and prosecute these crimes and hold repeat offenders accountable. The Senate should pass the PAIL Act without delay and send it to the President’s desk,” Krishnamoorthi added.

The PAIL Act would:

Establish a dedicated structure within the Justice Department’s Criminal Division to investigate and prosecute trade-related crimes;

Strengthen coordination and training among federal, state, and local law enforcement;

Support expanded investigations and prosecutions, including parallel criminal and civil enforcement actions; and

Require the Attorney General to report annually to Congress on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat trade crimes.

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Krishnamoorthi co-led the bipartisan legislation with Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI), Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), and a broad bipartisan coalition of lawmakers.

The PAIL Act is supported by organizations representing American workers and manufacturers, including the United Steelworkers, AFL-CIO, American Iron and Steel Institute, Alliance for American Manufacturing, National Council of Textile Organizations, Steel Manufacturers Association, and Campaign for Uyghurs.