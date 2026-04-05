Two-Part Epic ‘Ramayana’ to have global stars

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A two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana is announced recently. Ramayana (2026-2027) is said to be one of the biggest Indian film productions with a combined budget of approximately $500 million and a famous international team behind it, according to a press release from Press@sterlingglobal.global.

Produced by Namit Malhotra (DNEG) and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is designed as a high-budget international project targeting a global audience with advanced VFX. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and adapted for the screen by award-winning writer Shridhar Raghavan.

The film, expected to be a massive live-action reimagining of the epic Ramayana, will focus on the life of Rama, his exile, and the battle against the demon king Ravana, with the help of Hanuman and his team. With famous Indian stars, the film focuses on themes of duty, love and righteousness.

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The story is broken into two parts to provide extensive depth. Part 1, expected during Diwali 2026, focuses on Rama’s early life, marriage, and exile, culminating in the abduction of Sita. Part 2 will showcase the war and the rescue of Sita.

Ramayana is perhaps one of the most significant large-scale productions ever undertaken in India, being collaboration between Hollywood and the Indian film industry, uniting some of the biggest names in global entertainment, the release says.

The film has actor Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and actor Yash, who is also the producer, as Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor has made a mark for himself as a talented actor in Bollywood. He is said to have revealed that he is playing a dual role in the two-part film, that of Rama and of Parshurama, both considered avatars of Vishnu.

Yash or Naveen Kumar Gowda is a prominent actor and Rocking Star of Kannada cinema. Both are brought together in Ramayana for the first time playing opposite of each other as Rama and Ravana.

Other famous actors to join the team of Ramayana are Sai Pallavi who will play Sita, Sunny Deol who will play Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey who will play Lakshmana.

The movie is designed on a grand scale. Production design by Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery is expected to reimagine ancient India on an unprecedented visual scale. Action sequences will be choreographed by leading Hollywood stunt experts Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The most striking international collaboration in the film is that of its music, composed by Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

The film is said to aim to balance high-end visual effects with emotional storytelling, aiming for a “Lord of the Rings” scale for Indian cinema.