Two Indian Nationals Charged In Alleged Transnational Counterfeit Ozempic Scheme

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A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida charged two individuals, Swapnadip Roy, 33, and Vicky Ramancha, 37, both Indian nationals, with conspiracy and smuggling related to an alleged transnational counterfeit prescription drug distribution scheme.

The indictment alleges that Roy, Ramancha, and their co-conspirators sold counterfeit Ozempic to distributors in the United States at deeply discounted prices. Roy was extradited from Italy to the United States and made his initial appearance in Tampa, Florida, September 29, 2026.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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According to court documents, beginning in at least July 2023 and continuing to April 2024, Roy and Ramancha allegedly obtained counterfeit Ozempic from unauthorized sources in China. The counterfeit Ozempic allegedly distributed by Roy, Ramancha, and their co-conspirators included counterfeit packaging, package inserts, pen labels, and needles meant to deceive downstream customers into believing they were purchasing authentic Ozempic authorized by the manufacturer. The scheme continued even after the FDA seized some of the counterfeit Ozempic in December 2023 and issued a public warning regarding the products, the press release says.

Roy and Ramancha are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit smuggling and to defraud the United States, three counts of smuggling, and two counts of selling counterfeit drugs and holding counterfeit drugs for sale. If convicted, Roy and Ramancha each face a maximum penalty of 71 years in prison.