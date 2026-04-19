Two Indian-flagged ships attacked while crossing Strait of Hormuz, government confirms

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FILE PHOTO: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

April 18 (Reuters) – Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil were on Saturday attacked while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed in a statement.

Tehran’s ambassador to New Delhi, Mohammad Fathali, was called in for a meeting with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during which Misri conveyed India’s deep concern at the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Misri urged the ambassador to convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait.

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