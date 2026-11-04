Two Indian Americans in and two out: Samosa Caucus intact and undiminished on Capitol Hill

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The November 3, 2026 midterm elections registered a massive win for Indian American Democrats amid the sweeping victories for their party in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

More than other victories, Indian Americans managed to maintain their numbers – six members on Capitol Hill

The victory of Pia Dandiya in Florida’s District 22, and Dr. Amish Shah in Arizona’s District 1- replace the large holes presented by the absence of Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, and Shri Thanedar, D-Michigan.

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Come January, Indian Americans will have their representatives in D.C. – Congressmen Ro Khanna and Ami Bera from California, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia, and the new crop of Dandiya and Shah.

Dandiya beat Republican opponent Casey Askar winning nearly 52 percent (51.9) of the vote to Askar’s 48.1, for the open seat. The former New York Jets doctor, emergency physician, beat Republican rival Ex-NFL kicker Jay Feely with more than 52 percent of the vote to Feely’s 45 percent approximately (Washington Post).

The rise in anti-Indian and anti-South Asian hate could not hold back the spirited campaigns run by Indian Americans up and down the ballot.

One headline on Newsx.com aptly captured the zest with which Indian Americans campaigned – “How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats”

“Thank you #FL22!! I am humbled and honored to represent my home state,” gushed Dandiya posted alongside a video that shows here rushing up to the stage to hug her husband. “Thank you to everyone who knocked doors, phone banked, donated, and believed in me. … Now, the real work begins!”