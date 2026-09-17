Two Indian American Penn State U Grads To Receive Prestigious Honor As 2026 Alumni Fellows

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Two Indian Americans are among 15 alumni of Penn State University who will be honored for their “exceptional leadership and professional accomplishments” as 2026 Alumni Fellows, the highest honor bestowed by the Penn State Alumni Association.

The ceremony to celebrate this honor is scheduled for September 23, 2026, at the Nittany Lion Inn on University Park campus, located in the city of State College in central Pennsylvania known as “Happy Valley”.

The two Indian Americans are:



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Ehsan Hoque, class of 2004, Behrend, a professor of computer science at the University of Rochester and co-leader of the Rochester Human-Computer Interaction Lab.

His research in artificial intelligence has advanced health care, education, and communication, including technology licensed by Microsoft for its Presenter Coach feature in PowerPoint, the Penn State news release noted in a September 16 announcement.

In 2025, Hoque received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the U.S.’s highest honor for early-career scientists and engineers.

Most recently, Hoque, an alum of the Affective Computing group was inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows as part of the 2026 class, a news report on media.mit.edu said.

Anju Jain, class of 1996 (doctorate), College of Health & Human Development, a global human resources executive, and an executive coach, entrepreneur, and author with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations navigate transformation and build high-performing cultures.

Jain has held leadership roles with Fermilab and Caterpillar. She is also the founder of Embelliv, a luxury women’s footwear brand that blends exceptional comfort, artisanal craftsmanship, and purposeful design. Jain is a Penn State Alumni Association life member.

This Penn State Alumni recognition was established in 1973. To date, more than 900 alumni have received the honor.