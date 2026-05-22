Tulsi Gabbard resigns as director of national intelligence

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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from the Trump administration, she said Friday, after her husband was diagnosed with an extremely rare bone cancer.

Gabbard informed the White House that June 30 would be her last day as the U.S. intelligence czar.

Her departure ends a stormy 15-month tenure in which the former Democratic congresswoman was largely excluded from President Donald Trump’s inner national security circle, even as she pushed his political priorities on election security, declassification and Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential contest.

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It was not immediately clear who would replace Gabbard.

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” she wrote in a letter to Trump. “At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.