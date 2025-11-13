Trump softens stance on H-1B visa reform, says US needs to “bring this talent” as it can’t rely on long-term unemployed

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Washington DC, November 12 : US President Donald Trump has appeared

to have softened his stance on his administration’s aggressive push on H-1B visa

reforms, acknowledging the need to import specialised foreign talent to fill critical

roles in the American workforce.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday (local

time), Trump defended the value of skilled immigrant workers, arguing that

the US cannot simply repurpose long-term unemployed Americans for complex roles

in manufacturing and defence without extensive training.The US President further noted that while he supports raising wages for American

workers, the US must still “bring this talent” to maintain its industrial and

technological edge.

“I agree, but you also have to bring this talent,” Trump said when asked whether H1B visa reform would be a major priority for his administration.

Earlier in September, Trump signed a proclamation that triggered a major overhaul of

the H-1B visa petition.

According to the proclamation, there will now be a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B

visa applications, a sharp increase from the previous level of about USD 1,500.

The US State Department later clarified that the new fee requirement applies only to

individuals or companies filing new H-1B petitions or entering the H-1B lottery after

September 21.

Current visa holders and petitions submitted before that date remain unaffected.

Under the proclamation, a USD 100,000 payment must accompany every new H-1B

visa petition filed after the deadline, including those submitted for entries in the 2026

lottery.

When countered during the interview that the US has “plenty of talented

people,” Trump countered, “No, you don’t. There are certain skills you don’t have,

and people have to learn them. You can’t take people off the unemployment line and

say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory where we’re going to make missiles.'”

The US President further cited an example from the state of Georgia, where,

according to him, the removal of skilled foreign workers created difficulties in

manufacturing complex products.

“They had people from South Korea that had made batteries all their life. Making

batteries is very complicated and very dangerous — a lot of explosions, a lot of

problems. They had like 500 or 600 people in the early stages to make batteries and

to teach people how to do it,” he said.

Trump was referring to the raids conducted by the US Immigration and Customs

Enforcement (ICE) officials at an under-construction Hyundai plant in the state of

Georgia in September, during which hundreds of South Korean workers were

arrested and deported.

He emphasised that such industries require specialised expertise that cannot be

immediately filled by untrained or long-term unemployed workers.

“You can’t just say a country is coming in, going to invest USD 10 billion to build a

plant, and take people off the unemployment line who haven’t worked in five years

and they’re going to start making missiles. It doesn’t work that way,” he added.

Trump’s remarks mark a notable shift from his earlier hardline stance on foreign

worker visas, particularly the H-1B programme, which has been one of the central

topics in US debates over immigration and employment.