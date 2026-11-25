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The Trump administration proposed raising tariffs on China, the European Union, Japan and 11 other countries Wednesday, (November 25, 2026) moving to replace sweeping tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

The new import taxes would also fall on Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

China faces the highest tariff rate of 20 percent, which would be stacked on top of existing 25 percent tariffs on certain tech and industrial products implemented in 2018.

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Administration officials argue that the latest tariffs are needed because the targeted trading partners prop up their domestic industrial production beyond market demands, creating excess capacity that has inundated global markets with cheap goods that undercut U.S. producers. China is widely seen as the world’s largest source of excess manufacturing capacity.

The new tariffs mark the latest step in a months-long effort by the Trump administration to replace the global tariffs that the Supreme Court ruled illegal in February. At the time, the justices said President Donald Trump did not have power to impose sweeping tariffs under the law he tried to use.

Administration officials have turned to other trade laws, which generally require lengthy procedures. The latest proposed duties result from an investigation by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer into unfair trade practices, which was launched in March.

The announcement of the new levies comes three weeks after Democrats prevailed in the midterm elections, in part by campaigning on cost-of-living pressures worsened by tariffs.

The new levies reflect the broad authority that Trump still has as president to direct trade policy even as Democrats prepare to lead the House and Senate for the final two years of his second term. Congress could pass new laws restricting that authority, but those would face an all-but-certain veto by Trump.

Tariffs have been the foundation of Trump’s trade policy as he aims to drive down trade deficits and reroute more investment and manufacturing to the United States.

Excess manufacturing capacity has long been seen by Trump trade officials and previous Democratic administrations as a major problem that puts U.S. companies at a disadvantage in global markets and undermines domestic manufacturing.

That’s why these levies are “the linchpin” of all of Trump’s tariffs, said Ryan Majerus, a partner at King & Spalding and a former U.S. trade official under Trump and President Joe Biden.

“This excess capacity announcement is the biggest tariff announcement they will make and probably the legacy item that the administration hopes will outlive the president’s time in office,” he said.

In April of last year, Trump announced the highest U.S. tariffs in nearly a century, which included a 10 percent tariff on all imported goods and higher tariffs for 60 countries using an emergency authority known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

More than 20 trading partners responded to the tariffs by agreeing to open their markets to U.S. products or striking trade deals with the administration, even as the policy contributed to domestic inflation.

When the Supreme Court determined that the president didn’t have authority to impose broad-based tariffs under that law, Trump turned to another mechanism, Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, to implement broad tariffs. Those levies expired after 150 days.

The administration’s next step was to launch two investigations into other countries using a different part of the trade act, Section 301. One investigation looked at excess manufacturing capacity, the other at whether countries were condoning forced labor practices. Section 301 allows for tariffs that expire after four years but can be renewed.

The forced labor investigation resulted in new tariffs of 10 percent to 12.5 percent on 60 countries, including all of the 16 countries investigated for excess capacity. A legal challenge to those tariffs is being considered by the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The levies proposed Tuesday would supersede the forced labor tariffs if the tariff rate under the excess capacity rule is greater.

Reports for two other countries under investigation for excess capacity – Mexico and Norway – were not released Tuesday.

Tariff rates for countries that have negotiated trade deals with the U.S. will remain under agreed-upon caps, a senior administration official said Tuesday, briefing reporters under ground rules that said the official could not be named. For example, the administration agreed to cap tariffs at 15 percent in a deal with the E.U. and 20 percent in a trade truce with China that’s set to expire in January.

The proposed tariffs include exemptions for energy products like oil and gas; food that can’t be grown in the U.S.; critical minerals; fertilizers; and certain semiconductor chips and pharmaceuticals.

The tariffs are still subject to hearings and a public comment period before they’re finalized. Countries that negotiate with the administration could see reduced rates, the official said, while countries that do not respond could see higher rates.

The new tariffs come days after Trump returned from Asia, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The administration has been negotiating implementation of a trade agreement it reached with Beijing earlier this year by pushing China to meet commitments on exports of rare earths and agricultural imports. Tariffs on China should be closer to 40 percent absent those negotiations, USTR wrote in the report, in an effort to prod the Chinese to live up to the agreement, which U.S. officials say it has not done.

Democrats on the midterm campaign trail pledged to overturn Trump’s tariffs, which have been broadly unpopular with voters.

“This latest wave of tariffs will not lower costs, bring jobs home, or jumpstart production in the U.S. – but it will be another source of uncertainty for an economy that is already wobbling, and it will continue to raise costs for families,” Alex Jacquez, chief of policy and advocacy at the left-leaning think tank Groundwork Collaborative, said in a statement.

But obtaining a veto-proof majority to curb Trump’s authority – 290 votes in the House and 67 votes in the Senate – would be difficult, and some tariffs have bipartisan appeal. Biden kept in place many of Trump’s tariffs from the first term.

Trade policy “doesn’t line up neatly along party lines,” said Nathaniel Halvorson, a partner with Baker McKenzie and a former U.S. trade official.

“There’s always a lot of collateral damage in making any trade policy decision. That has led to Congress being willing to let the executive make those sort of costly political decisions,” he said. “I don’t see that changing even with the new Congress coming in.”