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Manila [Philippines], November 17, 2026: US President Donald Trump praised his fellow Quad leaders as “phenomenal people” and close friends ahead of their leaders’ summit in Manila on Tuesday, Nov. 17, singling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for their toughness.

The group photograph brought together the leaders of the four Quad countries during Trump’s visit to the Philippines, marking the first in-person leaders-level meeting of the grouping during his current presidential term.

Speaking to reporters during a brief interaction alongside the Quad leaders, which also includes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump underscored his longstanding personal rapport with the group when asked about his plans for the meeting.

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“We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have right from the beginning,” Trump said. “I’ve been with all three of them for a long time, and they’re phenomenal people, and they’re friends of mine, so that helps. That really helps.”

Interrupting a follow-up question from the press pool, the US President offered a lighthearted nod to the resolve of his Indian and Japanese counterparts.

“And by the way, he’s a very tough man, just in case,” Trump said, referring to PM Modi. “And she may be even tougher. And we’re okay, too,” he added, gesturing toward Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The Manila gathering marks the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit since 2024, taking place on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit as the four Indo-Pacific nations look to deepen coordination on regional security and economic resilience.

Trump highlighted joint supply-chain momentum across the four-nation bloc.

“We’re doing very well. We are making rare earth at a level that we’ve never made before. We’re gonna catch them within 10 months,” Trump said, referring to dominant global suppliers. “Everything that we need, we’ll have in 10 months. We’re producing major numbers when it comes to rare earth, and they are too, by the way. Japan is, India is, we are all doing it.”

Earlier, while getting ready to pose for the group Quad picture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a show of respect, picked up the Indian national flag being used as a spot marker while the leaders of the Quad grouping were assembling. it prompted Trump to remark, “Save it”.

The gesture recalled a similar, widely discussed moment during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2023, when PM Modi picked up an Indian flag marker from the stage.

During the November 17 meeting, PM Modi described the Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership” for India and highlighted its role in addressing key challenges across the Indo-Pacific region.

Recalling Manila’s historical association with the grouping, the Prime Minister noted that officials from the four countries had first met in the city in 2007 and resumed their dialogue there in 2017.

“Today, once again having a Quad meeting in this city marks another milestone,” he said.

Highlighting the areas of cooperation, PM Modi said the grouping was working towards providing trusted solutions in maritime security, supply chains, new technologies and disaster response.

“For India, Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, the Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said.

He also noted that the Foreign Ministers of the four countries had met five times since January last year, calling it a testimony to their political will and shared commitment to the partnership.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed four key outcomes of the Quad meeting: the Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, Super Intelligence Accelerator, Maritime Intelligence Sharing Corporation and Quad cybersecurity intelligence-sharing cooperation. The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

Originally formed in 2007 and revived in 2017, the Quad has progressively expanded its ambit from regional security dialogues to a comprehensive architecture covering health, infrastructure, economics, and emerging technologies.

With the November 17 Quad summit yielding actionable mechanisms–from private-sector forums to advanced intelligence-sharing bodies—the grouping has underscored its determination to anchor peace, open commerce, and sustainable development across the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad summit comes at a time of intensifying strategic competition and technological disruption across the Indo-Pacific. Described by Washington as a “partnership of action,” the meeting aimed at delivering concrete frameworks aimed at institutionalizing private-sector engagement, securing critical supply chains, and safeguarding regional security.

The initiative follows the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in October, where the four countries announced plans to strengthen private-sector engagement and cooperation on economic security.

Another outcome, the Super Intelligence Accelerator, is aimed at advancing cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced computing and related technologies to drive secure AI adoption and innovation across the Indo-Pacific.

The initiative comes amid efforts by Quad members to expand access to trusted AI infrastructure and strengthen supply chains supporting emerging technologies.